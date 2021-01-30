 
 

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials

Carey, who claims to be Dan Hayhurst's ex, insists that the former 'Baywatch' star's marriage to her fifth husband is not 'the lockdown love story which is being portrayed.'

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pamela Anderson and her bodyguard husband's love story was met with cheating accusations. Just days after the former "Baywatch" star made public her secret marriage to Dan Hayhurst, the newly-wed couple was accused of starting their romance with "deceit and denials."

Bringing up the accusation was Carey, who claimed to be Dan's ex. She told The Sun, "It's sad that people celebrate this and cheer them on, when it started with deceit, denials and life-shattering choices for all the people involved."

Carey shared that Dan and Pamela had grown closer in early 2020 when she and Dan were still together. She disclosed that her ex decided to leave their shared home and move into his now-wife's. "This is not the lockdown love story which is being portrayed, it's all a facade," she argued.

"I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, with three children involved, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan started while he was still with me," she added. "It wasn't this romance that happened overnight. He worked with her for over six months before any of that happened."

  See also...

"He wasn't her body-guard then, he is a handyman, she hired him to work on her house," the 42-year-old mom further explained. "[He] would stay at her house and not come home, and here I am taking care of the kids. At first he denied it when I confronted him but then, finally, I asked him, 'Are you sleeping with Pam? He said, 'All I'm going to say is I've crossed the line.' "

Carey mentioned that Dan asked her not to leave him because he still needed time to "figure things out." She continued, "Later he apologized to me. He said, 'Carey, I love you. I don't know what is going on right now. I'm not in my right head right now. I'm not in a good space.' "

Carey, who found out about Dan and Pamela's marriage online, admitted to feeling blindsided by the affair. "We were all totally blindsided by this, it's been so hard for us. And it's not just me and the kids, lots of people have been hurt by them. Dan has lost friendships and business relationships because of this," she said.

Carey is a mother to 21-year-old daughter Denise. Her ex, meanwhile, is a single father with two kids. The pair got along five years ago and moved in together to his house on the mainland in Squamish, Vancouver. She has since helped him raise his two young children.

Pamela and Dan tied the knot in a top secret Christmas Eve ceremony on December 24, 2020. She revealed their marriage more than a month later. "I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who loves me," she told DailyMailTV.

