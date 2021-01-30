 
 

'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd's Stepdaughter Takes Indirect Jab at Her for Claiming to Be Black

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision
Veronica Leventhal shares her thoughts on racism and prejudice after the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star says that she cannot be racist toward black people because she's black herself.

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Dodd has got a lesson on racism and prejudice from her stepdaughter in light of her recent comment. Veronica Leventhal, the daughter of the reality TV star's husband Rick Leventhal, appeared to take an indirect jab at Kelly after the latter argued that she cannot be racist toward black people because she's black herself.

Taking to Instagram, Veronica expressed her disagreement though she never mentioned her stepmother's name. "I want to say something super quickly that I've been thinking about the last couple of days," she said in the video which has been reposted on Twitter. "I don't think it's okay for people who say they've experienced racism or prejudice to then turn around and inflict that same bigotry on other people."

"I don't think you can experience the privileges of whiteness and then turn around and deny that those privileges exist, " she further express her opinion. "I don't think that you can claim ownership on a culture or a nationality and then disallow privileges to those people, either through certain political perspectives or just subjugating them in other ways."

"And I don't think you can use your personal multiculturalism as a shield for people saying that you have biases," she continued, before concluding, "And finally, if you are going to make arguments about racism, THEN YOU SHOULD HAVE A BASIC UNDERSTANDING of the difference between race, ethnicity, and nationality. And that's it."

Kelly previously came under fire for wearing a "Drunk Wives Matter" hat at her bridal shower. Later, a video from 2016 resufarced, showing her stating that she doesn't like "black guys." She declared, "I don't even know any black guys." The star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" also once claimed that she "experienced racism" as "a woman of color."

