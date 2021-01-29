Olivia Jade Shows Injuries From 'Crazy' Accident After Fainting in the Bathroom

Instagram Celebrity

In her latest makeup tutorial video posted on YouTube, the daughter of Lori Loughlin reveals she split her lip and chipped her tooth after passing out due to food poisoning.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Jade has just had an unfortunate incident. The YouTube star, known for her lifestyle channel, suffered some injuries after a freak accident at home that left her with split lip and a chipped tooth.

The 21-year-old shared details of the bathroom mishap in her latest makeup tutorial video posted on Thursday, January 28. While showing off her "Everyday" makeup routine, the daughter of Lori Loughlin revealed the injuries she sustained after she lost consciousness in the bathroom the night before.

"A crazy thing happened to me last night," she began recounting. "I ran into the bathroom thinking I was gonna throw up and then I passed out. I locked the door because I didn't want my boyfriend [Jackson Guthy] to come in because I was, like, dying!"

"Then he just heard this big thud and was running in the room like, 'Holy s**t, are you OK?' The door was locked but I was trying to unlock it," Olivia continued. She said she could "barely remember" what's next. "It's so spotty," she added.

Revealing the extent of her injuries, the social media celebrity pulled up her lip to show her gnarly injury. "I split my lip a little, and then I have like a bump on my head right there. My nose hurts really bad too," she said while pointing out her injuries on camera. She also included a caption on screen that read, "also chipped my tooth :)"

Olivia just returned on YouTube on January 21 after over a year of taking a break from posting anything on her channel in the wake of the college admission bribery scandal that involved both of her parents, Lori and Mossimo Giannulli. She said in her first vlog since her return, "Obviously, I haven't filmed in a really long time and I'm just grateful to be back on YouTube and I'm really excited for you guys to watch this video."

Seemingly reluctant to revisit the scandal, she continued, "I wanted to film this intro part because I didn't want to just start the vlog and me not address anything. Obviously, I did my 'Red Table Talk' interview and I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you're like, 'Why are you back?' you can go watch that interview. I think I kind of disclosed what I needed to say on there."

She later explained in the inserted clip, "I didn't want this to come across the wrong way and I'd just rather say something and make the video look a little weird. I don't mean to say that in a dismissive way or a pretentious way. I think what I was trying to get across was I felt like the thing I wanted to do the most was apologize for so long and I felt like I got to do that at 'Red Table'."