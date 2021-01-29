 
 

Jessie James' Son Hospitalized as He Struggles to Breathe and 'His Vitals Drop'

Two-year-old Forrest, son of singer Jessie James and former football player Eric Decker, has landed in hospital after he suffers from breathing difficulties due to suspected asthma.

  • Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country singer Jessie James Decker has endured a nightmare six weeks after her toddler son was admitted to hospital on three separate occasions amid fears he's suffering from asthma.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday (28Jan21) to share a photo of her two-year-old boy Forrest breathing through an oxygen tube as she explained the troubling symptoms he's faced in recent weeks.

"Every time he gets a tiny cold, he starts wheezing and his oxygen levels drop and heart rate goes up," the concerned mother-of-three wrote. "Ultimately, I'm being told he has asthma even though he's pretty young to diagnose."

"It's scary to watch his vitals drop, hear his grunting and see his chest struggling so much to take a breath. After he threw up for the third time (I think from coughing so much, no fever), I knew it was time to take him in."

This week's medical emergency was the third visit in less than two weeks for young Forrest, who was given "stronger meds" and held overnight for monitoring, and Jessie and her husband, former American footballer Eric Decker, plan to take their son to an allergy expert to get to the root of the problem.

"So confusing for a parent to have this issue and just not know what to do or why it's happening," Jessie explained as she revealed part of the reason for posting about something so personal.

"He was born full term and nine pounds and no issues until last year and becoming more chronic. He's a champ but it breaks my heart when he tells me, 'Mommy, my chest hurts,' in his sad little voice," she continued.

"I don't love to post too much of this kind of stuff because my babies are precious to me. But I've had some amazing advice from fellow Insta moms that I genuinely appreciate. So thank you."

She then sought out advice from her followers, asking, "Other than an allergist and a specialist did this go away for your babies? I wonder if he's now allergic to pet hair?"

In addition to the suspected asthma struggles, Forrest was also hospitalised last summer (20) after suffering a "freak" bug bite, which required surgery.

