 
 

Cardi B Defends Decision to Post Picture of Man Who Robbed Her Cousin at Gunpoint

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker takes matter into her own hands by sharing a photo of the suspect who held her cousin at gunpoint as she felt cops took forever to track down the guy.

  • Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has defended her decision to post a Twitter photo of a man accused of robbing her cousin at gunpoint, insisting she simply wants information to help police track him down.

The "Bodak Yellow" superstar shared the now-deleted image with her 16.7 million followers in the early hours of Thursday (28Jan21), requesting "information" about his identity and location.

When some fans started joking about Cardi putting a "bounty" on the guy's head, she insisted that wasn't the case - although she admitted he was a suspect in a robbery case.

"I'm not putting a bounty just want some info," she retorted, "and if I did this man put a gun on somebody's head rob them,and kept them hostage (sic)!"

The rapper went on to make it clear the incident didn't happen to her, and subsequently uploaded two video messages explaining exactly what had gone down.

In the clips, Cardi revealed she decided to publicise the picture because she's frustrated with the slow progress of the police investigation into the crime, which happened to her "really nice," "Christian" cousin.

"This man (suspect) was stuck along the highway or something, and this guy flagged my cousin, and was like, 'I need a ride...,' so my cousin said, 'I'mma drop you at the gas station,' " she told her fans.

"So my cousin was giving him a ride, (but) he (suspect) put a gun on his head, he started putting the gun on his chest, and he robbed him and made him continue driving, for like 30 minutes, for no reason...!"

Cardi didn't state where or when the altercation took place, but continued, "My cousin give the pictures to the cops and everything, but I just feel like they're taking a long time... and it's like, f**king social media, you can find out anything on anybody (sic)..."

She argued social media detectives had no problem digging up the contact information of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month (Jan21), and she is simply looking for the same thing.

"No, I'm not gonna get the guy f**king beat up and killed," she said, "(but) if my cousin need the information, I'mma give him the information (sic)..."

The angry star then fumed, "Somebody, they almost f**king killed my cousin and hit my cousin with a f**king gun. Yes, I'mma be upset and I'mma be hurt because people take advantage of nice people, really nice people, and I hate that that s**t happened to him. It's like, sometimes you can't even by f**king nice in this world, bro. People just take advantage of nice people (sic)."

