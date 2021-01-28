Sarah Trott Insists She's Single While Filming 'The Bachelor' Despite DJ Bijou 'Steamy Pictures'

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - Sarah Trott did not date anyone during her appearance on "The Bachelor". Having been caught in romance rumors with Ben Dorman a.k.a. DJ Bijou after their "steamy pictures" surfaced online, the ex-contestant in Matt James' season insists that she was single during the filming of the hit dating show.

"Sarah unequivocally did not have a boyfriend before, during or after her appearance on 'The Bachelor'," a representative for the 24-year-old reality star said in a statement to the press. "When she took a trip to Cabo in August 2020, she did so with a group of friends, Ben Dorman being one of them."

"Ben and Sarah had a fun trip with their mutual friends, and while there may have been some intimate moments between them, it did not lead to a relationship," the rep added in the statement. "Sarah went on the trip to Cabo single and came back single, still on her journey to find love, which is why she agreed to go on 'The Bachelor' a month or so later."

"Any photographs or text messages mentioned are taken out of context and a misrepresentation of the circumstances," her representative further detailed. "Ultimately, Sarah left 'The Bachelor due the deteriorating health of her father and the awful treatment she received from the other cast members, not due to a purported relationship with Ben."

The clarifying statement came after "steamy pictures" of Sarah and Ben during their vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico circulated online. In one of some photos obtained by The Sun, the broadcast journalist was seen kissing the tattooed DJ as he placed his hand on her thigh.

Sarah left "The Bachelor" after having tense arguments with other contestants. They were displeased by her action of crashing a group date between Matt and Katie Thurston due to her issue with "jealousy." Although she had apologized for it, they didn't seem to accept her apology easily.

Hours after she left the show, Sarah appeared to throw shade at her former fellow contestant, Victoria Larson. Making use of Instagram on Monday, January 18, she posted a note that read, "Real queens fix each other's crowns." She might have referred the quote to Victoria who has dubbed herself "the Queen."