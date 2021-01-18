 
 

Dwayne Johnson Offers First-Look Teaser of NBC's Sitcom 'Young Rock'

Posted on the 'Fast and Furios' actor's Instagram account, the teaser offers a glimpse of the upcoming biographical series that chronicles three different stages of Dwayne's life.

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has debuted the first teaser of his upcoming biographical TV show "Young Rock" on his Instagram account. Posted on Saturday, January 16, the teaser offers a glimpse of the show that chronicles three different stages of Dwayne's life.

"Every hero has an origin story, but not a full mustache at age 15," someone narrates in voiceover. Later, teenage Dwayne, played by Bradley Constant, is seen dramatically walking down the hallway while rocking a green bomber jacket. He then introduces himself to a girl as Thomas because he thinks it sounds cooler than Dwayne.

The teaser also sees a pre-teen Johnson (Adrian Groulx) flexing his muscles in the gym alongside his late wrestler father Rocky Johnson (Joseph Lee Anderson). Elsewhere in the teaser, an adult Johnson (Uli Latukefu) is seen walking through a hallway.

"Ladies and gents, here's your first look at @nbcyoungrock," The Rock announced to his 212 million Instagram followers. "I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would've been proud."

"And yes, I was clearly kicking puberty's a** at 15yrs old and becoming a tequila tycoon by the time I was 10," he added in the caption. "I can't wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share some life lessons I've learned along the way."

In a separate post, the Luke Hobbs of "Fast & Furious" shared, "Appreciate all your early buzz for our NBC comedy @nbcyoungrock about all the crazy shit that’s been my life throughout the years." He went on saying, "From growing up in the wild (and cutthroat ) world of pro wrestling in the early 80s to being accused of being a high school undercover cop at 15yrs old because I was already 6'4 220lbs with a FULL Magnum PI mustache and driving my own car."

"Young Rock" is set to premiere on NBC on February 16. The show will also air on NBC's streaming service Peacock.

