 
 

Wendy Williams Insists She Didn't Regret Putting Up With Serial Cheater Ex Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Insists She Didn't Regret Putting Up With Serial Cheater Ex Kevin Hunter
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Wendy Williams Show' host says she's not really shocked by her former husband's secret love child because she had always known he's a serial cheater.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has branded her ex-husband a "serial cheat."

The talk show host filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter in April 2019 after he fathered a child with another woman, but she admitted his infidelity didn't come as a shock because he'd slept with other people throughout their 21-year marriage.

Speaking on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show", she said, "We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years. I don't regret the day of meeting him. I don't regret putting up with him for all 25 years - and that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I've known about her almost since the beginning. I've known that Kevin is a serial cheat."

Wendy first found out the producer had been unfaithful while she was pregnant with their son Kevin Jr., now 20.

  See also...

"The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son (Kevin Hunter Jr.) on bedrest," she recalled. "During that time I gave birth to him, he was in the delivery room. He's passing out cigars and (saying), you know, 'My wife and I and little Kev.' "

Wendy "plotted to divorce" Kevin and is happy with how things have worked out for her.

"I sacrificed a lot of myself to come out successful on the other side, and it all worked," she added.

The Ask Wendy writer previously admitted Kevin's "major indiscretion" in fathering another child was the final straw for her.

You can share this post!

Pamela Anderson Marries Bodyguard in Secret Wedding

Tyler Perry Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Documentary to Allay Black People's Fears
Related Posts
Wendy Williams Name-Drops Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Mistress and Lovechild on Show

Wendy Williams Name-Drops Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Mistress and Lovechild on Show

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

Wendy Williams Refuses to Meet Ex Kevin Hunter's Lovechild

Wendy Williams Refuses to Meet Ex Kevin Hunter's Lovechild

Wendy Williams Insists She Attended Her Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Insists She Attended Her Mom's Funeral

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two