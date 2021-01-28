Wendy Williams Insists She Didn't Regret Putting Up With Serial Cheater Ex Kevin Hunter

WENN Celebrity

The 'Wendy Williams Show' host says she's not really shocked by her former husband's secret love child because she had always known he's a serial cheater.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has branded her ex-husband a "serial cheat."

The talk show host filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter in April 2019 after he fathered a child with another woman, but she admitted his infidelity didn't come as a shock because he'd slept with other people throughout their 21-year marriage.

Speaking on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show", she said, "We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years. I don't regret the day of meeting him. I don't regret putting up with him for all 25 years - and that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage. I've known about her almost since the beginning. I've known that Kevin is a serial cheat."

Wendy first found out the producer had been unfaithful while she was pregnant with their son Kevin Jr., now 20.

"The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son (Kevin Hunter Jr.) on bedrest," she recalled. "During that time I gave birth to him, he was in the delivery room. He's passing out cigars and (saying), you know, 'My wife and I and little Kev.' "

Wendy "plotted to divorce" Kevin and is happy with how things have worked out for her.

"I sacrificed a lot of myself to come out successful on the other side, and it all worked," she added.

The Ask Wendy writer previously admitted Kevin's "major indiscretion" in fathering another child was the final straw for her.