 
 

Tyler Perry Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Documentary to Allay Black People's Fears

Tyler Perry Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Documentary to Allay Black People's Fears
Instagram
Movie

The 'Madea' filmmaker is gearing up for a documentary about Covid-19 vaccine in hopes to assure Black community that the injection is safe and put their fears to rest.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyler Perry has received the Covid-19 vaccine as he preps a BET documentary about the vaccine to allay the fears of the black community.

The movie mogul has received both doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, and told Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" that he wanted to be involved in "COVID-19 Vaccine and the Black Community: A Tyler Perry Special" to try and put people's fears to rest.

"If you look at our history in this country, the Tuskegee experiment, Henrietta Lacks, it raises flags for us as African American people. So I understand why there's a healthy scepticism about the vaccine," he said, admitting that at first, he "didn't really feel like I could trust it."

  See also...

"But once I got all of the information, found out the researchers, I was very, very happy," he added.

As well as documenting Perry's own experience with the vaccine, the half-hour BET special features him interviewing both Carlos del Rio, MD Executive Associate Dean for Emory School of Medicine at Grady Health System, and Kimberly Dyan Manning, MD Professor of Medicine at Grady Health System.

"I have a crew that works for me, and they're largely African-American people who were all sceptical about the vaccine. When they sat in the room, as they worked on the cameras, and doing hair and makeup and all that stuff, they listened to all the information, and by the time we got to the end of it, they all wanted to take it," he explained. "So I think, again, it all goes back to getting the correct information and getting it from people that you trust and you understand."

Perry received the second dose of his vaccine on Monday (25Jan21).

You can share this post!

Wendy Williams Insists She Didn't Regret Putting Up With Serial Cheater Ex Kevin Hunter

Phoebe Dynevor Calls 'Bridgerton' Masturbation Scene 'the Hardest Scene' to Film
Related Posts
Tyler Perry Announced as Recipient of Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at 2021 Oscars

Tyler Perry Announced as Recipient of Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at 2021 Oscars

Tyler Perry Jets Off to Native Georgia to Vote as He Doesn't Receive His 'Absentee Ballot'

Tyler Perry Jets Off to Native Georgia to Vote as He Doesn't Receive His 'Absentee Ballot'

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry Posts Subtle Thirst Trap as He Announces Split From Longtime Partner Gelila Bekele

Tyler Perry Donates $100K to Fund Legal Defense of Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend

Tyler Perry Donates $100K to Fund Legal Defense of Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend

Most Read
Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body
Movie

Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body

First Explosive Trailer of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Teases Reignited Old Feud

First Explosive Trailer of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Teases Reignited Old Feud

Sacha Baron Cohen Spills How Clueless Cops Allowed Him to Pull Off Best 'Borat' Sequel Stunt

Sacha Baron Cohen Spills How Clueless Cops Allowed Him to Pull Off Best 'Borat' Sequel Stunt

GG Townson Convinced She Lost 'Salt-N-Pepa' Role After Epic Rap Fail During Audition

GG Townson Convinced She Lost 'Salt-N-Pepa' Role After Epic Rap Fail During Audition

Eddie Redmayne Gets Ready to Plunge Into Ice Cold Water for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Filming

Eddie Redmayne Gets Ready to Plunge Into Ice Cold Water for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Filming

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'

Josh Gad Assures Fans 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Movie Is 'Getting Closer'

Josh Gad Assures Fans 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Movie Is 'Getting Closer'

'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' and 'Nomadland' Lead Nominations at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' and 'Nomadland' Lead Nominations at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Kick Off 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Filming With Traditional Ritual

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Kick Off 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Filming With Traditional Ritual

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Big at 2021 National Board of Review Awards

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Big at 2021 National Board of Review Awards

'Raya and the Last Dragon' First Official Trailer Gives the Spotlight to Awkwafina's Inferior Dragon

'Raya and the Last Dragon' First Official Trailer Gives the Spotlight to Awkwafina's Inferior Dragon

John Boyega to Play Car Racing Prodigy in 'The Formula'

John Boyega to Play Car Racing Prodigy in 'The Formula'

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Recall 'Magical Time' Doing 'The Wedding Planner'

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Recall 'Magical Time' Doing 'The Wedding Planner'