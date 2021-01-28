 
 

Alice Evans Feels 'Mentally Tortured' After Ioan Gruffudd Allegedly Deletes Her Breakup Post

The 'Vampire Diaries' actress says she was being 'mentally tortured' after claiming that her estranged husband removed her Twitter post about their separation.

  Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alice Evans has claimed she is being "mentally tortured" amid her split from Ioan Gruffudd.

The actress announced on Twitter on Tuesday (26Jan21) that the "Fantastic Four" actor had told her he was leaving after 13 years of marriage, but the post was later deleted.

And Alice has now claimed it was her estranged spouse who removed the message from her account.

"Hi there. I didn't delete the tweet from a few hours ago about him leaving. He did. From my account...," she wrote. "And hell yes when I am being gaslit and mentally tortured then hell yes I will wash my linen in public."

That tweet was also later deleted but sparked criticism for a follower who told her the post was "weird."

"The Vampire Diaries" star replied, "Why? I have lost my mind."

  See also...

Alice also claims she has spent "six months" living in uncertainty.

When one follower defended her against a troll who suggested it was strange that she announced the split on Twitter, writing that she'd done the same because "stating it publicly helps you to recognise the impossibility of reconciliation," Alice replied, "This is exactly why. And thank you. Six months of harassment: yes/no/maybe. I cannot live like this anymore."

In her original post, Alice - who has daughters Ella, 11, and seven-year-old Elsie with the actor - claimed she and her kids were "confused and sad" by Ioan's actions.

She wrote, "Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls (sic) are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me.' I'm so sorry."

While the "Liar" star has yet to directly respond to Alice's tweets, People magazine obtained a joint statement from them both.

"As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy," it read.

