Vivica A. Fox Thinks DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Is for DaBaby's Baby Mama
WENN/Avalon
Meme herself previously appeared to respond to the song, which many deemed colorist as DaniLeigh rapped about 'light-skinned' women, writing on Instagram, 'Lmfaoooo I'm gone I ain't gone doooooo it.'

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Vivica A. Fox has weighed in on the controversy surrounding DaniLeigh's new song "Yellow Bone". In a new episode of Fox Soul's "All New Cocktails with the Queens", she shared with other co-hosts that it seemed like DaniLeigh released the song as a diss track for DaBaby's baby mama Meme.

"She did that to get back to the baby mama, and she told that right in her face and it absolutely backfired on her," Vivica assumed. "And she said, 'I dated a whole black man.' ... Young lady, be careful."

Meme herself appeared to respond to the song, which many deemed colorist as DaniLeigh rapped about "light-skinned" women. "Lmfaoooo I'm gone I ain't gone doooooo it," so she wrote on Instagram Story last week.

DaniLeigh initially didn't think her song was problematic. "Why I can't make a song for my light skin baddies?? Why y'all think I'm hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types... Why y'all so sensitive & take it personal... Gahhhh dam," so she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

She added, "Ima keep letting God bless me .. while y'all sit back and judge me && sit behind y'all lil phones and type s**t about another woman .. y'all all HATERS."

However, as the backlash continued, DaniLeigh then issued a lengthy apology. "Hey guys, it's DaniLeigh. I just wanted to address what’s going on with me right now. I think it's super important, because I definitely feel super misunderstood. My song 'Yellow bone is what he want,' I think people twisted it into thinking, like, I'm trying to bash another woman, another skin tone, that was never my intention," so she said in now-deleted Instagram post.

She went on to share, "Skin isn't something I even see, it's not something that I look at. I don't live for the internet because people don't know me. So that's why I thought it was important to speak on, because you don't know me, it's like, let me tell you guys what I meant by this. Hopefully you guys can watch it with a open heart, a genuine mind, and try to get past it." She concluded, "I'm sorry, again, if I offended people -- who are truly offended -- I'm sorry. I'm going to just keep grinding, keep doing me, keep posting me. I hope everybody has a great Sunday. It's all love."

