T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

Sabrina Peterson shares a video of her lengthy conversation with another woman, who claims that the 'Whatever You Like' rapper also had police detained her for 30 days.

Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Another woman has come forward with shocking allegations against T.I.. After Sabrina Peterson accused the rapper of abuse, she has got in touch with another alleged victim of the "Live Your Life" spitter.

On late Tuesday, January 26, Sabrina went on Instagram Live while she was having a phone conversation with the anonymous woman. She let her followers listen to their whole conversation while the woman on the other side of the phone shared details of her alleged horrible experience at the hands of Tip.

The other woman claimed that she was drugged by T.I.. While she admitted to taking a molly which she consented to, she said that she wasn't aware a joint she smoked was laced. While she was under the influence, he raped her, according to the woman.

She additionally alleged that the 40-year-old somehow had police detained her for 30 days, trying to get her under arrest for prostitution. Sabrina and the other woman then expressed their sympathy towards each other as the former declared that she won't be silenced again.

On Monday, January 25, Sabrina accused T.I. of abuse as she made a plea to the mayor of Atlanta to stop using the rapper as a positive role model in the community. "The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN! AS BLACK WOMEN!" she wrote.

T.I.'s wife Tameka Cottle a.k.a. Tiny Harris later came to his defense, posting on her Instagram page, "Hold up... So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago ... now when did you say my husband assaulted you?" She went on questioning Sabrina's claims, "Did you change your mind or change it back? What's up wit you today Pooh? I'm confused. Stop harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE!!"

Sabrina stood by her claims though and clapped back at Tiny. Saying that it's "hurtful and disheartening" that "the woman I stood for, whose back I had, now turned around and saying the things you're saying," she dubbed the former Xscape member "disgusting."

Sabrina additionally had a message for Tiny, whom she said was her former friend. "Don't ever let loyalty kill your moral compass. Don't ever let money kill the person you are within," she said. "You know what happened. I know what happened. I'm the smallest bit of your worries."