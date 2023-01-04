Ana De Armas, Billy Porter and More Announced as Presenters at 2023 Golden Globes

Instagram TV

The 'Blonde' actress along with the 'Pose' star, Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tracy Morgan are among the first presenters revealed by the HFPA.

AceShowbiz - Ana De Armas, Quentin Tarantino, and Jamie Lee Curtis are announced as the presenters at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed a string of big-name stars on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 who will be handing out the prizes at the ceremony, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 10.

Tracy Morgan, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Natasha Lyonne, and Niecy Nash-Betts will also be presenting at the event.

Besides presenting awards, Ana is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde" while Jamie is up for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her work on "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

It was previously announced this year's Golden Globe Awards - which will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael - will see Eddie Murphy honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award and Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett award for his contributions to television.

Speaking about Eddie's lifetime achievement honour, Helen Hoehne, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, previously said in a statement, "We're honoured to present this year's Cecil B.DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy."

"We're thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career - in front of and behind the camera - has had through the decades."

In the movie categories, "The Banshees of Inisherin" leads the nominations with eight nods, followed by "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with six and both "Babylon" and "The Fabelmans" with five.

In the TV categories, "Abbott Elementary" scored five nominations while "The Crown", "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story", "Only Murders in the Building", "Pam & Tommy", and "[t-The White Lotus]" each have four.

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock.

