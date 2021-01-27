Gabby Barrett Gives Birth to Baby Baylah

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'American Idol' contestant has officially become a first-time mother after she delivered a bouncing baby girl, her first child with husband Cade Foehner.

AceShowbiz - Former "American Idol" contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are first-time parents.

The singers, who met on the talent show in 2018 and wed in 2019, confirmed the 18 January (21) arrival of daughter Baylah May in posts on their respective Instagram pages.

Sharing a partially obscured picture of their new arrival, Cade wrote alongside the snap, "Baylah May Foehner. The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it. Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding."

Gabby posted the same image of Baylah, and wrote, "Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl. Baylah May Foehner. 1.18.21."

Cade also commented on Gabby's post, writing, "What an honour to be your husband. Thank you for bearing me a child my Wife!"

The 20-year-old singer revealed the couple began trying for a baby when the coronavirus pandemic began last March (20), after deciding to focus on family, and they discovered she was pregnant in May.

"We were in Texas visiting Cade's side of his family," she recalled. "And it's funny, because I did not think that I was."

"Around lunchtime, I remember taking the test and my eyes nearly crossed! I was like, 'Wait, is that two lines?' I came running out to Cade and was just like, 'Oh my gosh, I think I am.' That's all that I said, and he knew what that meant. I started crying, and it was very sweet."