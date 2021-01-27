Elliot Page Files for Divorce From Wife, Weeks After Transgender Reveal

Instagram Celebrity

The actor formerly known as Ellen Page has filed legal document to end his three-year marriage to Emma Portner, only weeks after 'coming out' as transgender.

AceShowbiz - "Juno" star Elliot Page has filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner, just weeks after "coming out" as transgender and non-binary.

The Oscar nominee, formerly known as Ellen Page, wed Canadian dancer and choreographer Portner in early 2018.

According to TMZ, Page filed legal papers in New York to end the three-year marriage.

The actor, who initially "came out" as gay in 2014, was first linked to Portner in 2017.

Page announced the change of pronouns to "he" and "they" in December and Portner publicly expressed her support for the star, commenting on his Instagram post, "Love you so much elliot."

Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the split news.

The divorce came more than a month after Emma Portner deleted her Instagram account. She has since activated her page again.

It's unclear what prompted Portner to briefly remove her social media, but she previously received mixed reactions for refusing to address her own gender identity.

"My gender identity, pronouns, and sexuality are private and not up for debate," so she explained on her Story.

She continued, "Would love for the energy in discussion over my identity to shift into addressing the climate crisis or sharing resources to support LGBTQIA2+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, Twospirit, Non Binary, and Pansexual) resiliency instead."

She eventually concluded her statement with a thank-you note to her online followers, "I am so grateful for the accountability, love and support."