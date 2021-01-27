 
 

Elliot Page Files for Divorce From Wife, Weeks After Transgender Reveal

Elliot Page Files for Divorce From Wife, Weeks After Transgender Reveal
Instagram
Celebrity

The actor formerly known as Ellen Page has filed legal document to end his three-year marriage to Emma Portner, only weeks after 'coming out' as transgender.

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Juno" star Elliot Page has filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner, just weeks after "coming out" as transgender and non-binary.

The Oscar nominee, formerly known as Ellen Page, wed Canadian dancer and choreographer Portner in early 2018.

According to TMZ, Page filed legal papers in New York to end the three-year marriage.

The actor, who initially "came out" as gay in 2014, was first linked to Portner in 2017.

Page announced the change of pronouns to "he" and "they" in December and Portner publicly expressed her support for the star, commenting on his Instagram post, "Love you so much elliot."

  See also...

Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the split news.

The divorce came more than a month after Emma Portner deleted her Instagram account. She has since activated her page again.

It's unclear what prompted Portner to briefly remove her social media, but she previously received mixed reactions for refusing to address her own gender identity.

"My gender identity, pronouns, and sexuality are private and not up for debate," so she explained on her Story.

She continued, "Would love for the energy in discussion over my identity to shift into addressing the climate crisis or sharing resources to support LGBTQIA2+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, Twospirit, Non Binary, and Pansexual) resiliency instead."

She eventually concluded her statement with a thank-you note to her online followers, "I am so grateful for the accountability, love and support."

You can share this post!

Christa B. Allen Invites Fans to Join Her on TikTok After She's Not Invited to 'Revenge' Reunion
Related Posts
Elliot Page's Wife Deletes Instagram Account After Asking for Privacy

Elliot Page's Wife Deletes Instagram Account After Asking for Privacy

Elliot Page Shares First Picture After Transgender Reveal, Thanks Fans for Support

Elliot Page Shares First Picture After Transgender Reveal, Thanks Fans for Support

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal

Elliot Page's Wife Emma Porter 'Proud' of Him After Transgender Reveal

Elliot Page's Wife Emma Porter 'Proud' of Him After Transgender Reveal

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump