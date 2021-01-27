 
 

Korean Actress Song Yoo-Jung Dies at 26

Korean Actress Song Yoo-Jung Dies at 26
Instagram
Celebrity

The South Korean actress has passed away at the age of 26 and fellow Korean star NIve who previously worked with her is quick to pay tribute to the late actress.

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - South Korean actress Song Yoo-Jung has died aged 26.

The screen star passed away on Saturday (23Jan21), and was laid to rest on Monday, her management company Sublime Artist Agency confirmed to Newsweek.

"(Song) departed this life on January 23, 2021. In accordance with the wishes of her family, the funeral was held quietly and the funeral procession takes place on January 25," the statement read.

In an Instagram post confirming her death, the agency added, "Yoo-jung was a friend who always gave us happiness with a bright smile, and an awesome actress who acted with a passion bigger than anyone."

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

As well as finding success as an actress and model, Song also appeared in several music videos, including NIve's "How Do I" - which has had almost four million views on YouTube.

  See also...

Following news of her death, NIve was among those to pay tribute, writing, "Yoo, I hope you don't get sick anymore… thank you for being with me. I'm sorry I couldn't share your pain… I hope that you will be comfortable and happy in the sky."

Song Yoo-Jung's passing came following a string of deaths of young celebrities in South Korea.

Singer and actress Sulli died from a suspected suicide in October 2019. She was only 25.

A month later, her close friend Goo Hara, 28, was found dead in her own apartment. Her passing came only months after she attempted to kill herself following a public row with her ex-boyfriend Choi Jong-Bum. She accused him of blackmailing her with the sex tapes the pair had made. She was then interviewed by police for allegedly assaulting him.

In early December 2019, actor Cha In Ha was found dead. He was 27. Two weeks later, Jonghyun, the member of South Korean group SHINee, died from a possible suicide. He was also 27.

Meanwhile, young South Korean stars who died in 2020 included actress Go Soo Jung (24) and singer Yohan of boy band TST (28).

You can share this post!

Elliot Page Files for Divorce From Wife, Weeks After Transgender Reveal

Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Victims to Receive Settlement From Liquidation of His Company
Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Sandra Bullock Sells Georgia Home After Reducing the Price Multiple Times

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump