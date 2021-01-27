Korean Actress Song Yoo-Jung Dies at 26

Instagram Celebrity

The South Korean actress has passed away at the age of 26 and fellow Korean star NIve who previously worked with her is quick to pay tribute to the late actress.

AceShowbiz - South Korean actress Song Yoo-Jung has died aged 26.

The screen star passed away on Saturday (23Jan21), and was laid to rest on Monday, her management company Sublime Artist Agency confirmed to Newsweek.

"(Song) departed this life on January 23, 2021. In accordance with the wishes of her family, the funeral was held quietly and the funeral procession takes place on January 25," the statement read.

In an Instagram post confirming her death, the agency added, "Yoo-jung was a friend who always gave us happiness with a bright smile, and an awesome actress who acted with a passion bigger than anyone."

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

As well as finding success as an actress and model, Song also appeared in several music videos, including NIve's "How Do I" - which has had almost four million views on YouTube.

Following news of her death, NIve was among those to pay tribute, writing, "Yoo, I hope you don't get sick anymore… thank you for being with me. I'm sorry I couldn't share your pain… I hope that you will be comfortable and happy in the sky."

Song Yoo-Jung's passing came following a string of deaths of young celebrities in South Korea.

Singer and actress Sulli died from a suspected suicide in October 2019. She was only 25.

A month later, her close friend Goo Hara, 28, was found dead in her own apartment. Her passing came only months after she attempted to kill herself following a public row with her ex-boyfriend Choi Jong-Bum. She accused him of blackmailing her with the sex tapes the pair had made. She was then interviewed by police for allegedly assaulting him.

In early December 2019, actor Cha In Ha was found dead. He was 27. Two weeks later, Jonghyun, the member of South Korean group SHINee, died from a possible suicide. He was also 27.

Meanwhile, young South Korean stars who died in 2020 included actress Go Soo Jung (24) and singer Yohan of boy band TST (28).