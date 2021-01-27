Christa B. Allen Invites Fans to Join Her on TikTok After She's Not Invited to 'Revenge' Reunion

WENN TV

The Charlotte Grayson depicter explains why she's not part of the upcoming virtual reunion of the 'Revenge' show and invites fans to hang out with her on TikTok instead.

AceShowbiz - Actress Christa B. Allen has claimed she "wasn't invited" to be part of the reunion of her hit show "Revenge".

The screen star portrayed Charlotte Grayson on the U.S. TV show from 2011 to 2015 alongside Emily VanCamp, Josh Bowman, Gabriel Mann, and Madeleine Stowe.

And while Emily, Josh, and their former co-stars Nick Wechsler and Barry Sloane are taking part in a virtual "Revenge" reunion hosted by Tixr on 6 February (21), Christa has alleged she wasn't asked to be a part of it.

She also referenced the costly upgrades which fans can buy in addition to the free tickets for the main reunion, such as a $200 (£146) ticket to play video games with Josh and Barry and $150 to receive a personalised video from Emily.

Reflecting on the reunion and her lack of involvement, Christa wrote on her Instagram page, "I'm getting a lot of DMs about the Revenge virtual reunion happening on February 6th. Of course I would've loved to be there with you all, but as per usual I was not invited. If the entry fee for this reunion is a bit much during these tough times, feel free to come hang out with me on TikTok live the same time, same day for free."

When one fan suggested her "attitude" was the reason she wasn't invited, Christa responded, "If standing up to bullying is wrong, I don't want to be right."

Madeleine, who played Christa's character's mum on the show, then praised her former co-star for her reply, writing, "You're such a smart woman. I'll have to get a Tik Tok just to watch you live."