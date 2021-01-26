Khloe Kardashian Shares 'KUWTK' Almost Flopped

E! TV

While it's kind of sad, the Good American Jeans founder is grateful that it was how they started, noting that it allows her and her family to just have fun and 'be ourselves' without feeling pressured.

Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" almost never happened, according to Khloe Kardashian. During her appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", the reality TV star revealed that the pilot "didn't go anywhere" at first.

"I think we shot a pilot or something for [Ryan Seacrest] and it didn't go anywhere," the Good American founder told host Kelly Clarkson. She went on saying that they were given a chance after "a show on E! fell through, so they needed something to fill this dead air time."

"They were like, 'You're getting on the show, start filming, you're getting on the air, like, in two weeks,' " the mom of one recalled, adding, "We were so excited." However, Khloe noted that she and her famous family were told not to get too excited. She shared that someone from the production told them, "Don't get too comfortable here. It's, like, just filler."

While it was kind of sad, Khloe was grateful that it was how they started. "I actually really appreciate that because we were just thinking, 'Oh, we're not gonna have a season two, let's just film, it's fun, let's just be ourselves. This isn't gonna go anywhere,' " she added.

"We had no pressure on ourselves," Khloe went on to explain. "We didn't even have time to think about it; to really, like, have any pre-conceived, fake anything. It was just who we are on the fly and I think that's what made the show so good...we just weren't thinking."

She continued, "And it turned out that was probably the best thing to happen to us because it was so, I think, relatable and realistic to some people."

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will air its 20th and final season this year. Kim Kardashian announced the matter in an Instagram post in September 2020. "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim wrote at the time. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience," she added, "and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives."