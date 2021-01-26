Chico DeBarge Arrested for DUI and Drug Possession

WENN Celebrity

The former DeBarge star has been taken into police custody for driving under the influence and drug possession after he was pulled over by police in Burbank, California.

Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fallen R&B veteran Chico DeBarge is facing a string of new legal problems after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

The former DeBarge star, who rose to fame in the 1980s, had his car pulled over by police in Burbank, California on 13 January (21) for driving without his headlights on at night and for failing to display his license plates.

When officers went to question the musician, he reportedly claimed not to have any identification on him, and instead gave his name as that of his older brother, James DeBarge.

According to TMZ, a search of his person also turned up methamphetamines and heroin, and he was taken into custody, where he was formally identified as Chico during booking.

The "Talk to Me" singer was slapped with DUI, drug possession, and false impersonation counts, and spent nine days behind bars until he was able to make bail on Friday (22Jan21).

Chico has a history of drug abuse, and was last arrested in 2019.

He previously checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic in 2007 following another drug possession arrest, and went on to name his 2009 solo album "Addiction".

Chico Debarge's latest arrest came months after one of his sons, Dontae Anderson-DeBarge, was killed after being stabbed in Los Angeles. Dontae was reportedly found on the street with multiple wounds.

The 54-year-old musician also has four other children.