 
 

Trey Songz Released From Jail After Arrest Following Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Released From Jail After Arrest Following Altercation With Cop
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bottoms Up' singer has been released from police custody after spending the night behind bars following a weekend arrest at football game in Kansas City, Missouri.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - R&B star Trey Songz has been released from police custody after he was involved in an altercation at this weekend's American football championship game in Kansas City, Missouri.

The "Bottoms Up" hitmaker was among the crowdmembers at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the Buffalo Bills for the American Football Conference title on Sunday (24Jan21), when Songz was reportedly heckled by other ticketholders seated several rows behind.

According to Kansas City Police Department officials, the singer had sparked complaints for failing to follow the venue's coronavirus safety regulations by refusing to wear a face mask, and when security officials were unable to convince him to comply, they called in the cops.

One officer soon became engaged in a tussle with Songz, who is accused of punching the policeman and putting him in a headlock, before he was eventually restrained and placed in handcuffs.

  See also...

He was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanours of trespassing and resisting arrest, and hit with a felony for assaulting a police officer.

Songz spent the night behind bars and was released on Monday morning.

His attorney, John P. O'Connor, has declined to comment on the case, which has since been passed on to the Jackson County Prosecutor for review, reports TMZ.

The bust-up meant Songz missed witnessing the Chiefs' big 38 to 24 win over the Bills to book their place in the 2021 Super Bowl, where they will go up against superstar quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, Florida on 7 February.

You can share this post!

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

Chico DeBarge Arrested for DUI and Drug Possession
Related Posts
Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Ohio Club Shut Down by Officials for Violating Covid-19 Guidelines at Trey Songz Show

Ohio Club Shut Down by Officials for Violating Covid-19 Guidelines at Trey Songz Show

Trey Songz's Rumored New GF Saiyr Declares She's Single After Flaunting PDA

Trey Songz's Rumored New GF Saiyr Declares She's Single After Flaunting PDA

Trey Songz's New Boo Saiyr Deletes PDA Pics After Dragged for Trump Endorsement

Trey Songz's New Boo Saiyr Deletes PDA Pics After Dragged for Trump Endorsement

Most Read
Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations
Celebrity

Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

JoJo Siwa Showered With Support After Seemingly Coming Out Using 'Best Gay Cousin' T-Shirt

JoJo Siwa Showered With Support After Seemingly Coming Out Using 'Best Gay Cousin' T-Shirt

Prince Harry Calls Social Media Threat to Democracy, Blames It for Capitol Riot

Prince Harry Calls Social Media Threat to Democracy, Blames It for Capitol Riot

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth