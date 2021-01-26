 
 

Lorde's Former Manager Fired by Label for Sexual Harassment

Lorde's Former Manager Fired by Label for Sexual Harassment
WENN
Celebrity

Scott MacLachlan, who is credited for discovering the 'Royals' hitmaker, has been let go by Warner Music Group in Australia following alleged sexual harassment.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lorde's former manager Scott MacLachlan has been fired by Warner Music Group in Australia after an investigation into sexual harassment claims.

Maclachlan, who managed New Zealand-born Lorde at his Saiko Management until 2016, and is largely credited for discovering the "Royals" star, was accused of multiple counts of harassment, which sparked an investigation by the company.

"Warner Music is committed to providing a safe, professional environment for all our team," they said in a statement. "Our Code of Conduct is very clear regarding harassment of any kind. All allegations are treated seriously and action is taken if any employee's behaviour has breached that code."

  See also...

"We investigated what we believed to be an isolated incident in 2018, with the assistance of an external expert, and we went further than they advised with disciplinary actions. Now that we've learned about these additional incidents, we've terminated Scott Maclachlan's employment contract with immediate effect."

Maclachlan was quoted as admitting to "years of harmful behaviour" to New Zealand publication Stuff and Music Business Worldwide, and added that he's "in intensive psychotherapy."

"I do accept the harmful impact of my past behaviour and I try every day to repair the damage and prevent it happening again," he continued. "There's not a day goes by that I don't regret the harm I have caused people around me and most importantly the pain and embarrassment I have caused my wife and children."

Meanwhile, Lorde is currently working on her next studio installment, nearly four years since her sophomore set "Melodrama".

You can share this post!

Katie Price Hopes Autistic Son Doesn't Outlive Her

Sabrina Carpenter Insists She's Not Dissing Olivia Rodrigo in New Song 'Skin'

Related Posts
Lorde Blames 'Massive Amounts of Stress' for Her Hiatus From Social Media

Lorde Blames 'Massive Amounts of Stress' for Her Hiatus From Social Media

Lorde Returns to Studio After Hiatus Following Dog's Death

Lorde Returns to Studio After Hiatus Following Dog's Death

Lorde Delays New Album as She's Mourning the Loss of Her Dog

Lorde Delays New Album as She's Mourning the Loss of Her Dog

Lorde to Make Stage Return at Charity Concert for Victims of Christchurch Mosque Massacre

Lorde to Make Stage Return at Charity Concert for Victims of Christchurch Mosque Massacre

Most Read
Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations
Celebrity

Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Gabourey Sidibe Insists Her Eating Disorder Has Nothing to Do With Losing Weight

Gabourey Sidibe Insists Her Eating Disorder Has Nothing to Do With Losing Weight

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

JoJo Siwa Showered With Support After Seemingly Coming Out Using 'Best Gay Cousin' T-Shirt

JoJo Siwa Showered With Support After Seemingly Coming Out Using 'Best Gay Cousin' T-Shirt

Prince Harry Calls Social Media Threat to Democracy, Blames It for Capitol Riot

Prince Harry Calls Social Media Threat to Democracy, Blames It for Capitol Riot

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption