Famous Dex Sparks More Concern After Returning Home From Rehab

Returning on Instagram after completing his stint in rehab for substance abuse issues, the 'Japan' rapper posts a disturbing video in which he appears to be still high.

Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fans are not convinced that Famous Dex has completely sobered up after completing rehab. Returning home following his rehab stint for his substance abuse issues, the rapper didn't seem to be in the best condition in a recent Instagram video.

On Friday, January 22, the 27-year-old took to his Instagram Story to share a clip of him dancing while going shirtless. He appeared to be high and famished while flexing his muscles to the camera.

While DJ Akademiks, who reposted the video on his own account, captioned it with, "feeling better after rehab," many disagreed. "He Deff popped a perc first day out," one speculated of Famous, whose real name is Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr.

Another thinks the "Pick It Up" emcee needs to stay longer in rehab, writing, "2 weeks in rehab ain't enough." A third commenter claimed, "God dammit he relapsed," while another suggested, "He needs to go back."

Famous checked into rehab in December after he posted a disturbing video in which he appeared to be high on drugs. During an Instagram Live session, he held what looked a blunt roach in his hand. He looked gaunt and appeared to be heavily under the influence as he stammered during his speech.

After people speculated that he was using drugs, the Chicago native clapped back at those worrying about him. "Hey fam, I really don't need you to be saying s**t like this, bro," he said. "Stop worrying the next muthaf**ka that's doing drugs [inaudible]. The world on drugs, you know what I'm sayin'? I used to love doing whatever."

Denying that he was using heavy drugs, he continued, "I got money, I can do whatever the f**k I wanna do. Goofy a** b***h. F**k you worried about me for? And two, I don't do none of that s**t, n***a. I smoke weed and take care of my kids. What the f**k is wrong with you?"

Despite his denial, the next day he agreed to seek help after Rich The Kid apparently reached out to him. The Queens native even picked up Famous himself in his Rolls Royce and took him directly to a private jet. "Be back soon," Famous posted on his Instagram Story at the time.