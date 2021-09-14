 
 

Famous Dex Released Early From Prison Just Days After Receiving 1 Year Jail Sentence

Celebrity

The protege of Rich the Kid gets out from the Men's Central jail in Los Angeles just a couple of days after being sentenced to 364 days behind bars for his domestic violence charges.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chicago rapper Famous Dex can finally breathe free. Just a couple of days after being sentenced to 364 days behind bars for his domestic violence charges, the protege of Rich the Kid was released from the Men's Central jail in Los Angeles.

Breaking the news was DJ Akademiks via Instagram. In a post, the famed Hip-Hop influencer shared a text message that read, "DEXTER GORE was released from custody on 9/10/2021." In the caption, he offered more details, "#famousdex is now free after being sentenced to 364 days in jail for domestic violence. He got out only a few days after being sentenced due to 'overcrowding'."

Two days prior to his sudden release, Dex, whose real name is Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., was sentenced to one year behind bars without bail. In the legal documents shared by Akademiks on his Instagram page, the 28-year-old was estimated to get out of jail on November 24 despite being sentenced to one year.

In the police record, it's written that Dex had been detained by the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail Section. The documents also detailed the Chicago native's litany of charges, including domestic violence and gun possession.

Dex had been in and out of trouble with police for the past few months. Following his latest arrest in March, he is currently facing a total of 19 criminal counts. At the time, he was busted for carrying a loaded gun, which was found under his passenger seat during a traffic stop in Los Angeles.

Back in November 2020, Dex was also involved in another incident with a woman, when the authorities responded to a call about a domestic disturbance and found his alleged victim with cuts. At the time, S.W.A.T. (special weapons and tactics) officials had to be called in as Dex was suspected to have barricaded himself indoors with guns. He was then charged with domestic violence, weapon possession, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime and defacing property.

A month earlier, Dex had a physical altercation with an ex-girlfriend. Following the incident, he was accused of corporal injury domestic violence, threatening a domestic partner, exhibiting a firearm, inflicting bodily injury, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, defacing property as well as illegal possession of a firearm.

