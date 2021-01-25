Keyshia Cole Says O.T. Genesis Apologized to Her Twice Prior to 'Verzuz' Duet

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love' hitmaker also reveals in a new interview that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month, preventing her from rehearsing with the 'Verzuz' sound crew before the highly-anticipated episode featuring her and Ashanti.

AceShowbiz - Keyshia Cole surprised everyone when she enlisted O.T. Genesis to perform her hit "Love" during her "Verzuz" battle with Ashanti earlier this month. Now, Keysha has detailed how she was able to squash her beef with the rapper after the cover drama.

"OT apologized to me more than once," Keyshia told The Shade Room. The singer went on to say, "A lot of things were said about his character, and things just went way too far but we can't focus on negative bull crap." In a separate interview, Keyshia also revealed that they "both apologized. It's all good. Nobody wanna focus on hate and not liking one another for 2021."

For those who need a reminder, Keyshia and OT were feuding last year after the rapper remixed Keyshia's song "Love" into a Crip-themed anthem titled "Never Knew". She wasn't feeling the rapper taking her hit and making it his own, calling it "not cool." Keyshia later had the song removed from YouTube and iTunes.

O.T., however, further provoked the singer by uploading the remix on Pornhub. Trolling the singer, he posted on Instagram a photo of himself attending an ugly sweater party in a sweater with Keyshia's image on it and "Merry Crip-mas" written on it. The 32-year-old rapper also mocked Keyshia's vagina, claiming that it smells "like fish."

Back to the interview, Keyshia revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 13, preventing her from rehearsing with the "Verzuz" sound crew. That allegedly caused the technical difficulties she experienced the night of the battle. "I was feeling really fatigued and once I lost my sense of smell, I was like, 'Damn I got COVID,' " Keyshia shared.

Keyshia's COVID-19 diagnosis arrived after her "Verzuz" rival Ashanti had it late last year. The "Foolish" star was forced to scrap her hits battle with Keyshia on December 12 after contracting the coronavirus. Later on New Year's Day, Ashanti revealed she was finally in the clear. "Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago," she wrote on social media. "Feeling grateful. My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved."