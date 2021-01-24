 
 

Jennifer Lopez Struggled to 'Love Herself' Until Her 30s

The 'Shades of Blue' actress reveals that she found it hard to 'love herself' when she was younger and had to undergo therapy throughout her 30s to cope with it.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez didn't "love herself" in her 30s.

The 51-year-old singer and actress has revealed she attended therapy throughout her 30s, and although she believed at the time she had plenty of self-love, she now understands that her "personal relationships" were not ideal.

Speaking to purpose coach Jay Shetty for "#CoachConversations", she said, "I remember when I was going through therapy at the beginning, you know, kind of in my late 30s and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself and I was like, 'I love myself.' "

"But obviously I was doing all these things in like my personal relationships that didn't seem like I was loving myself, but I didn't even understand the concept of it. It took time and it's a journey and it's still a journey for me."

Whilst Jennifer didn't reveal the relationship she was referring to, it's thought she could have been referencing her marriage to Marc Anthony, with whom she has 12-year-old twins Emme and Max.

Jennifer - who is now engaged to Alex Rodriguez - has previously spoken about struggling with "finding forgiveness" after the end of her marriage, but insisted she still has love for Marc because he's the father of her children.

She explained in 2016, "When my marriage ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness. It wasn't the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment, and anger. But Marc is the father of my children, and that's never going away. So, I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do."

The "Hustlers" star even credited Marc with helping her find her confidence.

In 2018, she said, "He saw where I suffered. He was like, 'You're a great singer. Don't ever let anybody tell you you're not a great singer.' And I respected him so much because I consider him one of the best singers of all time."

