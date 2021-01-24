 
 

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host claims her young daughter River is confused about life and death after having a chat with mom about baby conception and labor.

  • Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson regrets telling her daughter all about where she came from because little River now thinks every woman has a baby in their stomach.

The candid singer told "The Kelly Clarkson Show" viewers she had the conception and labour chat with six-year-old River when she started obsessing about death, but soon realised her girl had taken the details too literally.

"My daughter became obsessed when she was four years old about where she came from. And then she started being nervous about death," the "Stronger" singer said.

  See also...

"She was talking about death and all these things and I wanted her to feel good about, like, not dying, or anything like that and then also, like, 'Well, you were a part of mommy, so you'll always have me, so even if mommy dies, you were a part of me - you were in mommy's tummy, actually. So, you were always a part of me, so that'll never go away. You're from my body, so you carry mommy on, so, in a sense, mommy will never die with you because I'm a part of you.' "

"She took that as in any woman in the world, regardless if you have a stomach or not, walks up to and goes, 'So you have a baby in there (sic)?' It just doesn't matter who it is, she is just very excited that, 'Don't worry, if you die, she's still gonna carry you on.' "

"It's like, 'You missed the... we shouldn't tell people that they're pregnant.' "

You can share this post!

Jennifer Lopez Struggled to 'Love Herself' Until Her 30s

Gary Barlow Explains Why He 'Struggled' With Take That's Heartthrob Image
Related Posts
Kelly Clarkson Recalls Getting 'Mean' Treatments During 'American Idol' Days

Kelly Clarkson Recalls Getting 'Mean' Treatments During 'American Idol' Days

Kelly Clarkson Quits Snowboarding Because of Her Legs

Kelly Clarkson Quits Snowboarding Because of Her Legs

Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid About How Garth Brooks' 'The Dance' Helps Her Through Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid About How Garth Brooks' 'The Dance' Helps Her Through Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Accused of Trying to Avoid Paying Commissions After Claiming Ex Defrauded Her

Kelly Clarkson Accused of Trying to Avoid Paying Commissions After Claiming Ex Defrauded Her

Most Read
'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child
Celebrity

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations

Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Perrie Edwards Snubbed by Boys as Teen Because She Wouldn't Kiss Them

Perrie Edwards Snubbed by Boys as Teen Because She Wouldn't Kiss Them

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Bow Wow Accused of Disrespecting Keyshia Cole With Comment During 'Verzuz' Battle

Bow Wow Accused of Disrespecting Keyshia Cole With Comment During 'Verzuz' Battle

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation

Keyshia Cole's Sister Not Happy Over Her Reunion With O.T. Genasis During Ashanti 'Verzuz' Battle

Keyshia Cole's Sister Not Happy Over Her Reunion With O.T. Genasis During Ashanti 'Verzuz' Battle

Azealia Banks Ignites Joe Budden Feud by Bringing Back His Disturbing Claims

Azealia Banks Ignites Joe Budden Feud by Bringing Back His Disturbing Claims

Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Laid to Rest Following Tragic Death

Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Laid to Rest Following Tragic Death

6ix9ine Cleared of Armed Robbery Allegation, But Caught in Altercation

6ix9ine Cleared of Armed Robbery Allegation, But Caught in Altercation

Amanda Gorman Salutes Maya Angelou With Oprah Winfrey-Gifted Ring at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Amanda Gorman Salutes Maya Angelou With Oprah Winfrey-Gifted Ring at Joe Biden's Inauguration