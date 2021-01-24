Kelly Clarkson Regrets Telling Little Daughter About Pregnancy and Birth

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host claims her young daughter River is confused about life and death after having a chat with mom about baby conception and labor.

Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson regrets telling her daughter all about where she came from because little River now thinks every woman has a baby in their stomach.

The candid singer told "The Kelly Clarkson Show" viewers she had the conception and labour chat with six-year-old River when she started obsessing about death, but soon realised her girl had taken the details too literally.

"My daughter became obsessed when she was four years old about where she came from. And then she started being nervous about death," the "Stronger" singer said.

"She was talking about death and all these things and I wanted her to feel good about, like, not dying, or anything like that and then also, like, 'Well, you were a part of mommy, so you'll always have me, so even if mommy dies, you were a part of me - you were in mommy's tummy, actually. So, you were always a part of me, so that'll never go away. You're from my body, so you carry mommy on, so, in a sense, mommy will never die with you because I'm a part of you.' "

"She took that as in any woman in the world, regardless if you have a stomach or not, walks up to and goes, 'So you have a baby in there (sic)?' It just doesn't matter who it is, she is just very excited that, 'Don't worry, if you die, she's still gonna carry you on.' "

"It's like, 'You missed the... we shouldn't tell people that they're pregnant.' "