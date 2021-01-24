Larry King Dies at 87 During Covid-19 Hospitalization

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Larry King Live' host has passed away at the age of 87 at a hospital in Los Angeles where he was diagnosed with Covid-19 in late December 2020.

AceShowbiz - U.S. talk show host Larry King has died at the age of 87.

The award-winning TV and radio host who became a household name with his long-running CNN show "Larry King Live", died on Saturday (23Jan21) morning at the age of 87, confirmed an announcement posted on his official Twitter account.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," it read.

The cause of death was not revealed, but King's death comes weeks after it was revealed he was battling COVID-19.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," the statement continued. "Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience."

The broadcaster had battled numerous health problems over the years, including prostate cancer and type-two diabetes. In 1987, he suffered a heart attack that required quintuple-bypass surgery, and in 2017 he underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumour in his lung.

Last year (20), two of King's five children - son Andy and daughter Chaia - died within weeks of each other.

King's broadcasting fame began in the 1970s with his radio programme "The Larry King Show", which he hosted on the network Mutual Broadcasting System.

His iconic "Larry King Live" on CNN show, aired between 1985 and 2010, where his guests included politicians, celebrities, sports stars and well-known conspiracy theorists.