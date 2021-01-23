Madonna's Daughter Rips Out Trolls Commenting on Her 'Thirst Trap'

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

Lourdes Leon has some sassy responses to some Internet users who comment under her very first Instagram post, asking her various kinds of questions much to apparent annoyance.

Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Madonna's daughter won't go easy on those throwing negative comments on her social media. Getting annoying comments on her "thirst trap" post, Lourdes Leon set aside time to offer some sassy clapbacks at the trolls.



The 24-year-old singer, who just had her official Instagram account, first shared on Friday, January 22 pictures of her posing in a black and purple cheeky underpants bearing the Juicy logo. In the accompanying message, she wrote, "ShUt Up & LiStEn."

Lourdes has since received mixed reactions from her followers. One commented, "not u thirst trapping…. what would ur mom think." In response to the reply, she fired back, "does your mom know u don't wash ur a**?" Another chimed in, "Your mother made a masterpiece called Hard Candy," referencing Madonna's 2008 album. She then wrote back, "your mother sucks wild d**k."

Despite the offensive comments, Lourdes' other fans complimented her for her sassiness. An individual raved, "OMG IM FRAMING THIS." Someone else additionally gushed, "I'M LIVING WITH YOUR CLAP BACKS LMAAOOOOO." A third pointed out, "Lola is here and she's totally mean. I LOVE IT."

As for Lourdes' second post, she put out a video campaign for the Stella McCartney and Adidas collaboration. She captioned it, "@stellamccartney @adidaswomen SHOT & DIRECTED BY MY INCREDIBLY TALENTED FRIEND/ PAIN IN MY A** @ANNAMALIZE MUSIC BY THE EPHEMERAL GODDESS @EARTHEATER. DANCING WITH @vvv_aimee @akili_ @mosie.romney @biggtiye WITCHY WOMEN."

Lourdes, whose nickname is Lola, is Madonna's eldest child. Aside from Lourdes, the 62-year-old pop star is also a mother to 20-year-old Rocco Ritchie, 15-year-old Mercy James and David Banda as well as 8-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere Ciccone.

Back in November 2020, the multiple Grammy-winning singer gathered with her five children to celebrate Thanksgiving together. Sharing a short family clip on Instagram, she raved, "A Beautiful Souvenir .............Giving Thanks. #everyday #ninasimone."