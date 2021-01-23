 
 

Naomi Campbell Pays Tribute Godson Harry Brant Following Tragic Death

Naomi Campbell Pays Tribute Godson Harry Brant Following Tragic Death
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

The runway superstar takes to social media to remember the son of Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant following his death from accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

  • Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell has paid tribute to her tragic godson, Harry Brant, in a touching Instagram post.

The 24 year old died of an accidental overdose earlier this month (Jan21), and now Campbell has offered up her thoughts on the death of her friend Stephanie Seymour's son.

"It's taken me a few days to get my head around this to digest the fact my beautiful godson Harry has gone to the spiritual world," Naomi writes. "Since you were a baby you had this innate magical joy, that you bought (sic) to all who was around you (sic). I would take you to meetings, and they would ask me if they could hire you, you were not even 10 years old, smart as a whip, creativity bursting from you on every level."

  See also...

"Harry you've taken (a) piece of my heart, we never judged each other, our (relation)ship was always honest. Too young, to go. I will love you unconditionally always."

Socialite Harry, the son of Seymour and billionaire Peter Brant, died after a long struggle with addiction.

"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," a family statement read. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done. Harry was not just our son. He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favourite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

You can share this post!

Christina Ricci Claims She Has Audio Recording of Estranged Husband's Abuse
Related Posts
Naomi Campbell Throws Tyra Banks Under the Bus: She's 'the Real Mean Girl'

Naomi Campbell Throws Tyra Banks Under the Bus: She's 'the Real Mean Girl'

Naomi Campbell Cries After Getting Called Out for Insensitive End SARS Post

Naomi Campbell Cries After Getting Called Out for Insensitive End SARS Post

Naomi Campbell Slams 'Angry Black Woman' Stereotype

Naomi Campbell Slams 'Angry Black Woman' Stereotype

Naomi Campbell Agrees to Donate LAX Hazmat Suit to Museum

Naomi Campbell Agrees to Donate LAX Hazmat Suit to Museum

Most Read
Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance
Celebrity

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'

Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation

Azealia Banks Ignites Joe Budden Feud by Bringing Back His Disturbing Claims

Azealia Banks Ignites Joe Budden Feud by Bringing Back His Disturbing Claims

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Robbie Williams Confined to St. Barts Villa After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Robbie Williams Confined to St. Barts Villa After Testing Positive for COVID-19