 
 

Garth Brooks Thanks Lady GaGa's Team for Helping Him Get Ready for Inauguration Performance

The country music singer has reached out to the Mother Monster on social media to express his gratitude after her hair and makeup team helped him get ready for inauguration gig.

  • Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star Garth Brooks needed a little help from Lady GaGa's hair and makeup team to look camera ready for his Inauguration Day performance in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (20Jan21).

The hitmaker, who sang "Amazing Grace" after Joe Biden was sworn in as America's 46th President, has publicly thanked Sarah Tanner and Frederic Aspiras for agreeing to give him a touch up before the big gig, which was watched by millions around the world.

Taking to Twitter, the grateful star wrote, "@ladygaga You were fabulous today and everyday A national treasure. Please tell Frederick (sic) and Miss Sarah thank you for me! They saved a cowboy today."

"Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me!"

Aspiras has responded, "It was truly an honor helping you with hair for your beautiful inauguration performance."

Lady Gaga performed the U.S. National Anthem during the inauguration.

Both Garth Brooks and Lady GaGa along with another musical guest Jennifer Lopez were lauded for their moving performances.

Sophia Bush wrote, "That moment. Inviting everyone in America to sing 'Amazing Grace' together ... it was hard to get the words out through tears. But it felt beautiful to do that with folks all across the country."

"Amazing Grace, indeed," remarked Kim Cattrall.

Meanwhile, Bette Midler hailed GaGa for her "sensational version" of the national anthem and applauded J.Lo for "another great new version of two American standards."

Monty Python star Eric Idle was moved to tears by Gaga's delivery and "The Hangover" star Ed Helms declared, "I AM GAGA FOR GAGA!!! So amazing!!!"

