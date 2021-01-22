'Bachelor' Star Victoria Larson Arrested for Shoplifting - See Her Mugshot

Celebrity

According to an arrest report, the California native, who calls herself 'queen' on the ABC dating reality show, stole $250 worth of groceries and makeup from a Tallahassee Publix on July 3, 2012.

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" star Victoria Larson's dark past surfaced online. Victoria, who calls herself "queen" on the ABC dating reality show, was reportedly arrested back in 2012 for shoplifting from a grocery store in Tallahassee, Florida.

According to an arrest report obtained by E! News, she stole $250 worth of items from a Tallahassee Publix on July 3, 2012. She was caught on CCTV placing 25 items, from grocery food to cosmetics, into a reusable shopping bag inside her shopping cart. However, she didn't pay for those items when using the self check-out.

The California native, who appears on "The Bachelor" to win Matt James' heart, was reportedly brought back inside not long after she exited the store and was immediately detained until police arrived on the scene. She was booked into and stayed in Leon County Jail for two days before she was released after posting $1,000 bail.

The publication later reveals that Victoria pleaded no contest in court to charges of petit theft, earning her six months of probation. She additionally was required to pay hundreds of dollars in fees and attend theft awareness classes.

Her mugshot also surfaced online. It featured Victoria looking distraught while sporting messy blonde hair. Neither the Tallahassee Police Department nor the Leon County Sheriff's Office has yet to comment on the report. Victoria and reps for ABC also don't respond to the matter yet.

Victoria is currently the owner of Jet Set Glo. It is a company that offers "certified spray tanning, health coaching, pilates and all things beauty for mind body and soul." Meanwhile, some viewers call Victoria "bully" amid her beef with fellow contestant Marylynn Sienna, whom she labeled "toxic". She also said some harsh words about Sarah Trott, who eliminated herself in the latest episode of "The Bachelor".