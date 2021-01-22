'No Time to Die' Release Date Bumped Again to Fall

Universal Pictures Movie

The newest installment of the spy film franchise is among the latest movies which releases are postponed amid the continuously rising number of coronavirus cases.

AceShowbiz - "No Time to Die" is facing yet another delay. After pushed back several times to April 2 of this year, the upcoming installment of the British spy film series has been postponed again for a fall release. MGM announced on Thursday, January 21 that the movie is going to hit theaters on October 8.

Billed as the last James Bond film featuring Daniel Craig as the 007 agent, the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed flick was originally slated to arrive in April 2020 before the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S. It was then postponed until November 12, 2020. However, in October 2020, the movie was pushed back again to April 2021 as it became apparent that theatrical markets, especially in the United States, would not see full demand.

"Those who have their eye on the long game understand that for a film like Bond, and many others, the prestige, exclusivity, and revenue generating potential of the movie theater is still undeniable and indeed still worth waiting for," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said of the several delays.

The latest delay was unforeseen though, as the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to spike. On the same day MGM announced the new date for "No Time to Die", other movies have also been postponed due to the circumstances.

They are "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway", which is pushed back from January 15, 2021 to June 11, 2021, "Cinderella (2021)" which moves from February 5, 2021 to July 16, 2021, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" due out on November 11, 2021 after previously slated to arrive on June 11, 2021, and "Uncharted" which is postponed from October 8, 2021 to February 11, 2022.

While MGM and Sony, which hold the distribution rights for these above mentioned films, are still pushing for theatrical releases for their films, Warner Bros. has decided to bring all its 2021 slate to its streaming service.