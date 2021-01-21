 
 

'Vogue' Will Publish Alternative Kamala Harris Cover in the Wake of Backlash

Vogue Magazine
Earlier this month, the magazine landed in hot water as many criticized Kamala's alleged 'washed out' look and her inappropriate style in its initial cover for its February issue.

  • Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Vogue has reacted to the criticism from people regarding its cover featuring newly-appointed Vice President Kamala Harris. On Wednesday, January 20, which also happened to be the Inauguration Day for president elect Joe Biden and Harris, the popular magazine announced that it would be releasing another cover of Harris.

"In celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition #InaugurationDay issues, featuring Vice President-elect @kamalaharris," Vogue posted on Instagram. The post also featured a photo of Harris donning a powder blue suit.

Earlier this month, Vogue landed in hot water as many criticized Kamala's alleged "washed out" look and her inappropriate style in its initial cover for its February issue. "Kamala Harris is about as light skinned as women of color come and Vogue still f**ked up her lighting. WTF is this washed out mess of a cover?" one Twitter user complained about Harris' apparent lighter skin in the cover.

"Vogue knows Kamala Harris loves her sorority, suits, comfortable pants and chuck taylors. So they just jumbled it all together for the cover. Except they couldn't decide whether she is going to a luxe French salon, the Senate floor, or taking a jog," one other said, referring to Harris' outfit, including a black pantsuit with a white tee underneath and a pair of sneakers, for the shoot.

Blasting the magazine's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, someone else said that she "needs to go. If the only time her team can properly style a black women is when she's covered in couture then her tenure has ran it course. Look at how Kamala Harris' Elle cover straight up bodied Vogue. Electric chair!"

While Vogue didn't respond to the backlash at the time, journalist Yashar Ali claimed a source told him, "In the cover that they expected, Vice President-elect Harris was wearing a powder blue suit. That was the cover that the Vice President-elect's team and the Vogue team, including Anna Wintour, mutually agreed upon...which is standard for fashion magazines." He also said Harris' team was blindsided as well.

