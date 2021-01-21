 
 

Danny Masterson Pleads Not Guilty to Multiple Rape Charges 7 Months After Arrest

The 'That '70s Show' alum is facing up to 45 years in prison after he was arrested on June 17, 2020 for allegedly sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents.

  • Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Danny Masterson is maintaining his innocence over the sexual assault allegations made against him. Seven months after his arrest, the actor famous for his portrayal as Steven Hyde in "That '70s Show" pleaded not guilty to multiple rape charges.

Tom Mesereaui, a lawyer for the 45-year-old actor, entered the plea at an arraignment hearing held on Wednesday, January 20 in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed that the actor pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape by force or fear.

The "Yes Man" star's case will be taken back to Los Angeles Superior Court on March 24. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in prison. He was arrested back on June 17, 2020 for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28 year old and another 23 year old in 2003.

Danny was eventually released from jail on $3.3 million bail. Following release, his attorney was assured that he would "be exonerated." The lawyer added, "[He] and his wife [Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out."

The rape allegations against Danny first emerged in 2017, prompting his firing from Netflix comedy "The Ranch". A spokesperson for Netflix told E! News at the time, "As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of 'The Ranch'. Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him."

Aside from the rape case, Danny is dealing with another lawsuit. He and the Church of Scientology have been accused by the women for engaging in stalking and invasion of privacy as part of a "conspiracy" to cover up his alleged actions, which include claims of rape. However, he and the Church denied the allegations.

