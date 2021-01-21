 
 

Elton John, Sting and More Slam U.K. Government for Turning Down Post-Brexit Deal

Elton John, Sting and More Slam U.K. Government for Turning Down Post-Brexit Deal
WENN
Music

A number of musicians have signed an open letter criticizing the British lawmakers for turning down a post-Brexit deal as artists now need 'costly work permits' to tour across Europe.

  • Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Elton John and Sting are among 110 musical artists to have signed an open letter to the U.K. government demanding visa-free touring in the European Union.

The letter comes after the government confirmed it had turned down a post-Brexit deal which would have enabled touring in the E.U. without visas, with culture minister Caroline Dinenage saying that the arrangement "would not have been compatible with the government's manifesto commitment to take back control of our borders."

While she said that the "door is open" for the E.U. to consider the U.K.'s "very sensible proposals," she added that musicians and artists touring Europe "will be required to check domestic immigration and visitor rules for each member state in which they intend to tour."

However, the lack of a deal didn't go down well with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Liam Gallagher, Brian May, Roger Daltrey, Radiohead, and Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis.

  See also...

The letter, organised by the Incorporated Society of Musicians, reads, "The reality is that British musicians, dancers, actors and their support staff have been shamefully failed by their government."

"The deal done with the E.U. has a gaping hole where the promised free movement for musicians should be. Everyone on a European music tour will now need costly work permits for many countries they visit and a mountain of paperwork for their equipment."

It added, "We call on the government to urgently do what it said it would do and negotiate paperwork-free travel in Europe for British artists and their equipment.

"For the sake of British fans wanting to see European performers in the U.K. and British venues wishing to host them, the deal should be reciprocal."

The Who star Daltrey added to Sky News of the letter, "What's (Brexit) got to do with the rock business? As if we didn't tour in Europe before the E.U."

You can share this post!

Leslie Odom Jr. Grateful to His Parents as They Move In to Help With New Baby

Alicia Vikander and Naomi Ackie Join BAFTA Jury to Determine Nominees for 2021 Rising Star Award
Related Posts
Elton John Allegedly Signs Deal With Netflix for New Documentary

Elton John Allegedly Signs Deal With Netflix for New Documentary

Elton John Sick and Tired of Playing 'Crocodile Rock' at Every Concert

Elton John Sick and Tired of Playing 'Crocodile Rock' at Every Concert

Elton John Reveals Family Rule for Christmas Gifts

Elton John Reveals Family Rule for Christmas Gifts

Elton John Applauds 'British Jewel' Damon Albarn for His Diverse Body of Work

Elton John Applauds 'British Jewel' Damon Albarn for His Diverse Body of Work

Most Read
Pearl Jam's Tribute Act Urges Band to Rescind Legal Threats Over Name
Music

Pearl Jam's Tribute Act Urges Band to Rescind Legal Threats Over Name

Houston Mayor Warns Bow Wow After Backlash Over Packed Performance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Houston Mayor Warns Bow Wow After Backlash Over Packed Performance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Josh Groban Overjoyed by Participation at 'Indoguration' Honoring Joe Biden's Dog

Josh Groban Overjoyed by Participation at 'Indoguration' Honoring Joe Biden's Dog

The New Radicals to Reunite for First Time in Over 20 Years for Joe Biden's Inauguration Parade

The New Radicals to Reunite for First Time in Over 20 Years for Joe Biden's Inauguration Parade

Covid-Positive Singer Chesca to Go Ahead With MLK Day Performance

Covid-Positive Singer Chesca to Go Ahead With MLK Day Performance

Artist of the Week: Olivia Rodrigo

Artist of the Week: Olivia Rodrigo

Morgan Wallen Sets Multiple Records With 'Dangerous: The Double Album' on Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen Sets Multiple Records With 'Dangerous: The Double Album' on Billboard 200

Bow Wow Slams Houston Mayor for Singling Him Out Over Packed Houston Concert

Bow Wow Slams Houston Mayor for Singling Him Out Over Packed Houston Concert

Myleene Klass Describes Hear'Say Reunion as Going 'Backwards'

Myleene Klass Describes Hear'Say Reunion as Going 'Backwards'

Van Morrison Plans Legal Action to Challenge Live Music Ban Amid Pandemic

Van Morrison Plans Legal Action to Challenge Live Music Ban Amid Pandemic

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard to Perform New Song at Joe Biden's Inauguration Special

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard to Perform New Song at Joe Biden's Inauguration Special

Jennifer Lopez 'Really Nervous' Ahead of Performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Jennifer Lopez 'Really Nervous' Ahead of Performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Joel and Benji Madden Sell Controlling Stake in Veeps to Live Nation

Joel and Benji Madden Sell Controlling Stake in Veeps to Live Nation