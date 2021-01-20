 
 

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

The 'Black Panther' actor is reportedly putting on a romantic display with Steve Harvey's stepdaughter only to change his image that he's into black women.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Are Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey only acting on cameras? The pair, who have been flaunting PDA on social media after going public with their romance, have been accused of faking their relationship for "business deal."

As pointed out by Gossip of the City, there seems to be something off with Lori's recent selfie, which featured both her and her boyfriend getting risque in what looked like the bathroom of a hotel room. In the said image, the Erik Killmonger of "Black Panther" placed his hand underneath his girlfriend's bustline and put his face close to Lori's, while they both flashed a big smile.

Lori also posted another selfie that only featured her on her Instagram Story. While she was wearing the same green dress and appeared to be in the same bathroom, the furniture, which reflection in the mirror was captured in the photos, was not the same, suggesting that the snaps were taken in different rooms or Lori and Michael were actually staying in separate rooms.

Pointing this out, the entertainment news blog claimed, "Michael isn't in this for sex, just a self clean up image," stressing that their relationship is "a business deal." The same news outlet reported earlier that Michael and Lori are faking their relationship "to change his image that he's back into black women," according to his friends. The sources added, "The goal is to change his image and push a movie. Lori had a deal with tsr (The Shade Room) for exclusive images and interview."

Michael and Lori confirmed their relationship on January 10 by sharing their pictures which were apparently taken during the holiday season. On January 13, the "Creed" actor showered his girlfriend with dozens of white flowers on her 24th birthday. They were recently spotted on a romantic getaway in St. Bartz, where they were joined by her stepfather Steve Harvey and mother Marjorie.

