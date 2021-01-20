Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant pokes fun at his paparazzi photos after he was caught wearing tiny Speedos while training for the Olympic Games.

Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cody Simpson has no reason to be embarrassed over his recent paparazzi photos. The Australian singer/actor, who is currently training as a swimmer under the two-time Olympian Brett Hawke, has poked fun at the pictures, which he claimed didn't do justice to his package.

In the snaps, the 24-year-old flaunted his ripped physique and tattooed body while training for the Olympics Games in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 19. He wore nothing but tiny black Speedos and his swimming goggles.

Defending his "shrinky dink" in the images, Cody blamed the cold weather for reducing the size of his junk. "Caught at training. It was cold," he wrote on Instagram, alongside the hashtags "beard growing," "nothing else was growing" and "shrinky dink."

His followers went wild over the caption, as Patrick Schwarzenegger trolled him, "Real cold." A fan encouraged the winner of "The Masked Singer Australia" season 1, "Small is the new big - it's the size of the heart that matters!"

"Grower not a shower eh," another enthused, while someone praised his sense of humor, "These hashtags are gold!" Another was amused as saying, "Shrinky ding got me right there."

Cody is a member of the University of Southern California (USC)'s Trojan Swim Elite team. He revealed in December 2020 that he has qualified for the Australian Olympic trials in the 100m butterfly, which is set to take place in Tokyo in 2021. The "New Problems" singer previously competed in the 100 yard butterfly competition and finished in the 24th position out of 29 entrants.

His swimming career aside, Cody has resumed his solo career after his band Cody Simpson and the Tide disbanded in early 2019. He released the song "Golden Thing" he wrote for Miley Cyrus in October 2019 and it crossed over 1 million views on Spotify. He was set to release a new full-length solo album in 2020, but the plan has apparently been postponed.