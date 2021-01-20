 
 

Michael B. Jordan Gets Risque With Lori Harvey in New Selfie

The 'Black Panther' actor and his new girlfriend continue to flaunt PDA on social media after they were pictured all over each other during a vacation in St. Barts with her family.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are not shy to show their affection to each other after going public with their romance. The lovebirds continued to flaunt PDA on social media, after making their relationship Instagram official earlier this month.

On Tuesday, January 19, Lori posted on her Instagram Story a new selfie featuring her and her beau. Looking completely smitten to each other, they snuggled up while posing in front of a bathroom mirror. The 33-year-old hunk stood behind Lori and placed his face close to hers as both of them flashed a big smile.

While many would agree that they're a relationship goal after seeing their picture, it was Michael's hand that distracted fans' attention. The "Black Panther" actor got risque as he placed his hand underneath his girlfriend's bustline while the Instagram model held up her phone to take their photo.

Lori left the picture captionless on her Story, but added a suggestive caption when posting it on Twitter. "He love it here," she wrote alongside the same picture. Michael also got flirty, replying to her tweet, "Nah she love it here…welcome home."

Michael and Lori first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted jetting off to Atlanta together on last year's Thanksgiving weekend. They fueled the speculation as they were seen travelling together again over the New Year holiday.

The pair confirmed their relationship on January 10 by sharing their pictures which were apparently taken during the holiday season. On January 13, the "Creed" actor showered his girlfriend with dozens of white flowers on her 24th birthday.

He also gave Steve Harvey's stepdaughter a sweet birthday shout-out on his Instagram page, revealing their cute nick name for each other in the process. "Gimmie!! Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!" he wrote along with a picture of Lori getting her hands messy with a cake. Lori replied, "thank you nugget."

Most recently, the couple was seen packing on the PDA during their vacation in St. Barts. They were seen canoodling while floating on a spacious board on Sunday, January 17 and riding jet ski. They were joined by her stepfather Steve and mother Marjorie on the trip.

