 
 

Sarah Trott Appears to Shade Victoria Larson After Dramatic 'Bachelor' Exit

Aside from sharing her thoughts on the quote 'women supporting women', the former contestant on Matt James' season gives an update on her father who is battling ALS.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Trott seemed to have things left to say to Victoria Larson following her dramatic exit from "The Bachelor". Hours after she left the show over hostile exchanges with some other women, the ex-contestant on Matt James' season appeared to take a low-key dig at her former fellow contestant.

The 24-year-old broadcast journalist took to Instagram on Monday, January 18 to post a note that read, "Real queens fix each other's crowns." She might have referred the quote to Victoria who has dubbed herself "the Queen."

In the caption, Sarah shared her thoughts by writing, "We see the quote 'women supporting women' all the time on the internet but what does that really mean? To me, it means sharing encouragement instead of judgment." She continued, "Refraining from negative comments even when it's sometimes easier to say something mean instead of something nice. It means supporting a female owned business and paying full price.

"It means supporting a younger woman in your industry and offering guidance and support when appropriate. It means valuing community over competition. It does NOT mean you have to pretend to like everyone always… But it DOES mean being a good person, keeping your head up and refraining from degrading another human being," she went on. "You never know the internal battles another person is going through. At the end of the day, please just be a decent, kind individual."

In the latest episode of the hit dating show, Sarah fainted in the middle of a rose ceremony. Reacting to her collapse, Victoria said that "her fainting spell came across really fake." Anna Redman also stated that she "was getting exactly what she [wanted]" as Matt checked on her.

Following the fainting incident, Sarah crashed a group date between Katie Thurston and Matt due to her issue with "jealousy." It led her having tense arguments with other contestants who were displeased with her action. Although she had apologized, they didn't seem to accept her apology easily, prompting her to leave "The Bachelor".

Dramatic exit aside, Sarah gave an update on her father who is battling ALS. Making use of TikTok on Monday, she pointed out, "Hi guys! Sharing a quick update. For the first time in a while my dad was up for a walk around the neighborhood lake."

"He doesn't get a chance to get out of the house often because it's such a difficult process now - getting dressed, getting strapped safely into our wheelchair van, you know how it goes," she added. "Things that once were so easy like putting on shorts, sunscreen, and hopping in the car for an adventure are much more difficult now."

