Carlos Baute 'Thrilled' to Create Music for Frida Kahlo Series

Frida Kahlo Corporation has teamed up with CIC Media bosses to bring the Mexican icon's story to the small screen through a drama project written by Joel Novoa and Marilu Godinez.

Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Venezuelan musician Carlos Baute has been recruited to help develop a drama series all about the life of celebrated artist Frida Kahlo.

Officials at the Frida Kahlo Corporation have teamed up with CIC Media bosses to bring the Mexican icon's story to the small screen, in a project written by Joel Novoa and Marilu Godinez.

According to Deadline, Novoa, who has previously worked on "Arrow" and "Blood & Treasure", will also direct.

In a statement, the writers explained, "The idea is to talk about what the books don't. The subtext behind each painting, the richness of Mexico's 20th century and the revolution. Themes that are incredibly relevant at this unprecedented time."

Carlos Dorado of the Frida Kahlo Corporation added, "Frida Kahlo Corporation is always looking for talented people who know how to exalt the life of an icon like Frida Kahlo. In this case, the professional team that has been formed is distinguished by its great professionalism, experience and most importantly the sensitivity to be able to approach a project as important and transcendental as Frida Kahlo. This high professional team will always have the support of Frida Kahlo Corporation."

And composer and singer Baute is thrilled to be involved.

"I am very excited to create music to dress and accompany the story of the great Frida Kahlo, a character that I am sure millions of people want to know more about," he shared.

Casting details have yet to be revealed, but Salma Hayek famously portrayed the surrealist artist in 2002's Oscar-winning "Frida", directed by Julie Taymor.