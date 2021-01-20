'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Picked Up for Season 2

NBC TV

The rebooted television show has just been renewed for the second season and received another 10-episode order following the success of the first installment.

AceShowbiz - The stars of the "Saved by the Bell" reboot are returning to class for a second season of the relaunched franchise.

Bosses at U.S. streaming service Peacock, part of the NBCUniversal network, have given show officials a new 10-episode order following the success of the revamp, which is set in Bayside High School in California and features the return of original series stars Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Tiffani Thiessen.

"I'm thrilled that Saved by the Bell has been renewed," writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield writes in a statement. "I've been blown away by all the love for the show and can't wait to go back and make more episodes."

NBCUniversal executive Lisa Katz adds, "Saved by the Bell brought a fresh and modern take to the beloved original series that resonated with viewers of all ages."

"Season 1 tackled topical, relevant issues with wit, heart, humor and just the right amount of nostalgia. And we look forward to bringing fans back to Bayside next season."

The renewal news emerges days after original castmember Dustin Diamond revealed he was battling stage four cancer. He did not reprise his role as Screech, which he played for four seasons until 1993, for the reboot due to financial demands.

Original member Lark Voorhies was also absent from the reboot. The actress, who starred as the fashion-forward Lisa Turtle, admitted to feeling "slighted and hurt" after learning she'd not been invited to take part in the new show.

She has also been excluded from numerous bonding events her castmates have had since the show ended, such as a dinner last year 2019 to celebrate "30 years of friendship."

On being left out of such social occasions, the screen star mused, "They have the right to do that and they're happy in their element and they can have it, certainly... (But) family isn't kept complete without its lead."