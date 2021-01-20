 
 

SAG-AFTRA Board Orders Disciplinary Hearing for Donald Trump

SAG-AFTRA Board Orders Disciplinary Hearing for Donald Trump
If the MAGA leader is found guilty, he could be slapped with fines or even be stripped of his rights and privileges of membership by the American labor union as his presidency is coming to an end.

AceShowbiz - Outgoing U.S. leader Donald Trump's problems continue to mount - he's now facing fines and a possible membership ban from SAG-AFTRA union bosses.

National Board officials have ordered a disciplinary hearing for the President, insisting his comments and actions over the past four years violated their Constitution.

If the organisation's Disciplinary Committee finds Trump guilty, possible penalties include fines, suspension from the rights and privileges of membership, or expulsion from membership in SAG-AFTRA.

The board acted on charges initiated by National Executive Director David White at the request of President Gabrielle Carteris, which cite Trump's role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and in "sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members."

"Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred - democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press," Carteris says. "There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers."

"Our most important role as a union is the protection of our members," White adds. "The unfortunate truth is, this individual’s words and actions over the past four years have presented actual harm to our broadcast journalist members. The board’s resolution addresses this effort to undermine freedom of the press and reaffirms the principles on which our democratic society rests, and which we must all work to protect and preserve."

The news drops as Trump serves his final day as U.S. leader - he will be replaced by Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday.

