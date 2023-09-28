 

Tiffani Thiessen's Daughter Bored With Mom's TV Show 'Saved by the Bell'

Tiffani Thiessen's Daughter Bored With Mom's TV Show 'Saved by the Bell'
The 'Saved by the Bell' actress admits her daughter was not impressed by her classic television series as the girl lost interest after watching 'the entire few seasons of the show.'

  Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tiffani Thiessen revealed that her daughter isn't a fan of "Saved by the Bell", describing the show as "boring." She shared, "She actually just recently finished going through the entire few seasons of the show, and this is what she said, 'Ehh.' She's like, 'TV back then was kinda boring.' "

Tiffani - who has Harper, 12, and Holt, eight, with her husband Brady Smith - also talked about turning 50. The actress will celebrate her landmark birthday in January, but Tiffani insists she actually feels "great" about turning 50.

The actress - who is best known for playing Kelly Kapowski on NBC's "Saved by the Bell" - told Entertainment Tonight, "I feel so great and comfortable about turning 50 because I'm really taking care of myself. And I hope my daughter sees that. That's what I want to put out there for my children ... I guess they say [50 is] the new 40 but I kinda feel even better than I did in my 40s. So I say it's the new 30!"

Meanwhile, Tiffani previously admitted to having a family-like relationship with her "Saved by the Bell" co-stars. The actress also conceded that the hit TV show "had a huge impact" on her life.

Tiffani - who starred on the sitcom between 1989 and 1993 - explained to HollywoodLife, "We're still close! It's kind of like an odd, sort of, not related, but brotherly-sisterly kind of thing. We spent a lot of time together in very informative years that had a huge impact in my life."

Despite this, the show's stars were forced to remain apart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said during the health crisis, "I'm still close with Mark-Paul [Gosselaar]. I talk to Elizabeth [Berkley] and Mario [Lopez]. Of course, I haven't seen anybody in a while."

