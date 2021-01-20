Miley Cyrus Explains Why 'Female Relationships Make More Sense' to Her

AceShowbiz - Women are "way hotter" than men, according to Miley Cyrus.
The singer - who was previously married to Liam Hemsworth and is pansexual - likes the "shape" of men's penises and loves art modelled in the shape of male genitalia but she'd prefer to look at the female form than a guy's body.
"Girls are way hotter. We know this. Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times d***s makes wonderful sculptures," she said during an interview on SiriusXM. "Other than that, I'm not as interested. I like d***s as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table."
"It's good if it can just get in and go away, because I don't want it eyeing me up. That's how I truly feel. I felt really good about saying that. Everyone knows that t**s are prettier than b***s."
The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker, who also previously dated Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, feels a greater emotional connection to female partners than male and finds it easier to find the right "role" within same-sex relationships.
"That's what ended up making female relationships make more sense to me," she explained. "The role that I was in made more sense, because there's not going to be this weird thing that I pay for everything and whatever."
"Like if I'm going to be with a girl, I'm totally down to be with a boss b**ch who's as successful, or more successful than me; that's cool too. But I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space."