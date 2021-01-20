 
 

Miley Cyrus Explains Why 'Female Relationships Make More Sense' to Her

Miley Cyrus Explains Why 'Female Relationships Make More Sense' to Her
The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker says women are 'way hotter' than men and admits it's easier for her to feel an emotional connection to female partners than male.

AceShowbiz - Women are "way hotter" than men, according to Miley Cyrus.

The singer - who was previously married to Liam Hemsworth and is pansexual - likes the "shape" of men's penises and loves art modelled in the shape of male genitalia but she'd prefer to look at the female form than a guy's body.

"Girls are way hotter. We know this. Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times d***s makes wonderful sculptures," she said during an interview on SiriusXM. "Other than that, I'm not as interested. I like d***s as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table."

"It's good if it can just get in and go away, because I don't want it eyeing me up. That's how I truly feel. I felt really good about saying that. Everyone knows that t**s are prettier than b***s."

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker, who also previously dated Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, feels a greater emotional connection to female partners than male and finds it easier to find the right "role" within same-sex relationships.

"That's what ended up making female relationships make more sense to me," she explained. "The role that I was in made more sense, because there's not going to be this weird thing that I pay for everything and whatever."

"Like if I'm going to be with a girl, I'm totally down to be with a boss b**ch who's as successful, or more successful than me; that's cool too. But I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space."

