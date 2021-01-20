 
 

Dua Lipa Insists She's Not Pregnant After Posting Baby Bottle Emoji

Dua Lipa Insists She's Not Pregnant After Posting Baby Bottle Emoji
The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker has been forced to set the record straight after sparking pregnancy rumors with baby bottle emoji, insisting it was just a 'random' post.

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa has dismissed rumours she's pregnant, after sparking speculation when she posted a baby bottle emoji on one of her tweets.

The "Don't Start Now" singer shared a picture of herself on holiday on her Twitter page last week (end17Jan21), alongside a caption which featured a series of emojis - including a baby bottle, a teddy bear and an angel.

And while fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that she and boyfriend Anwar Hadid were expecting their first child, Dua shot down the reports as she appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday night (18Jan21).

"I like finding little random emojis, like a little baby bottle or angels and sparkles. Random," she said. "I really didn't think this through and I posted it and then I look at the comments and somebody says, 'is she pregnant?' And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment, and I'm like, 'surely I don't look pregnant?' "

The picture in question shows Dua displaying her slim figure in a tartan dress with cut-out sides while outside at nighttime.

"And then I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy," she laughed. "And I'm just like, 'oh my God, these emojis have come to bite me in the a*s.' "

Concluding, Dua added, "I'm not pregnant, just to clear it up."

