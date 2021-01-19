 
 

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

After Kayla B's old tweets resurface online, some Internet users appears to find her being too 'obsessed' with Von and even suspected her to have an incestuous relationship with her late sibling.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - King Von's sister Kayla B, who has been insisting that the late rapper is single when he died last year, sparked controversy after some of her old tweets about Von. Some Internet users appeared to find Kayla being too "obsessed" with Von and even suspected her to have an incestuous relationship with her late sibling.

"King Von Cant Have No Girlfrnd Or Nun Lol im His Only Girl !" one of Kayla's old tweets read. "@KingVonFrmdaWic you okay bay I been texting you !!!" another tweet read.

Upon the discovery of the tweets, some people believed that they used to have romantic relationship as one said, "I believe they was fucking on the low." Another fan noted, "Beeeeeen giving me weird vibes. Always in her brother business wit his girls like she wanted too really be one," while someone added, "I ain't never talked about my blood brother like dis."

"king Von HALF sister KAYLA B act like she was f**king him ... it's creepy ... she been dragging her brother name & business since he died! She really a fuckn NOOF ! Ol goofy A** girl!" another person slammed Kayla.

Kayla apparent caught wind of the discourse and quickly addressed it in an Instagram Live on Monday, January 18. Shutting the rumors, she said, "Get y'all sick nasty a**es on. Do I look like I'm from Down South? Me and my brother we from Chicago. We're not from Down South where people f**k they brothers and sisters. All y'all that sayin' that, I hope y'all grandma die 'cause that's some nasty s**t."

In response to people's speculations that that they dated before knowing they were related, Kayla also denied it. She insisted that she always knew Von was her brother. However, she revealed that after her dad passed away, they lived separately.

