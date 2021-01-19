Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Hi Bich' raptress lands in hot water after posting a TikTok video in which she tries to point out that there's no such thing as white privilege for white people as opposed to one for black people.

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli has shared her two cents on racism issue, but that didn't sit well with many people. Taking to her TikTok account, the young artist tried to debunk the existence of white privilege which many have claimed white people are entitled to.

In the video, the 17-year-old rapper, who has in the past been accused of cultural appropriation, rocked long braids. "Let's go and debunk this whole white privilege things," she began sharing her intention in the clip.

She then noted that there's no "white entertainment" category on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, but there's one for black category. Going on with similar examples for Uber ride and other things, she concluded the video as saying, "White people don't you dare to say a word because you will be labeled a racist."

But many disagreed with Bhabie's arguments, believing that she doesn't know better. "If you don't know your history , just say that baby," one told the "These Haux" spitter. A shocked fan commented, "Ohhh no babe what is you doin?????"

Another called out the star while pointing out where she was wrong, "Something is wrong with her and her messy a** braids. You can't be this simple minded... these quotas are because white people fill up these places, snd so do POC and black people usually aren't even allowed to have a seat at the table so they came up with a system that gave black deserving and qualified people visibility and opportunities that they so many times for turned down for because they were black and not unqualified. If you saw black people reflected in everything, there wouldn't be a need for any of that but clearly we don't!!! Idiot."

"Oohhh Chile this makes me cringe," a fourth commenter chimed in. "Why is it this way is the question. We have always been under represented, treated as outcasts, and said to be minority. We are majority and royalty, I hope she is open to see the truth one day. She hasn't fully developed."

Someone else compared Bhabie to Stacey Dash, while another urged her to shut up as saying, "girl..... sometimes it best just to not say anything at all."