 
 

Chris Cornell's Daughter Launches Season 2 of 'Mind Wide Open' to Support Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The special January 18 episode has Lily Cornell Silver discussing with actor-activist Michael K. Williams about systemic oppression, prison reform, women in prison and the value of therapy.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tragic Soundgarden star Chris Cornell's daughter has launched a new season of her acclaimed audio series "Mind Wide Open" with a fundraiser in honor of America's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which is dedicated to acts of national service.

Lily Cornell Silver debuted the podcast to encourage open conversations about mental health and help destigmatize the subject on what would have been her father's 56th birthday last year, July 2020.

The show was an instant hit and on Monday (January 18), the 20-year-old college student launched season two with special guest actor/activist Michael K. Williams as a money-raising effort for the "Lovecraft Country" star's initiative Crew Count, a New York City-based organization he spearheaded to help steer young people away from gangs.

Explaining the importance of providing the city's youth with alternatives to gang life, Michael told Lily, "It's imperative that we start to allow space for our young people to recognize that nothing about systemic racism is normal and the trauma that comes from that is not normal. It's OK to say that we're hurting and asking for help."

  See also...

The two also chatted about systemic oppression, prison reform, women in prison, and the value of therapy in dealing with assorted types of trauma, both mental and physical.

Lily says the special episode "elevates Mind Wide Open", insisting Williams' work toward systemic change, racial justice, and focus on the importance of mental health "exemplify everything I could hope to achieve with the series."

The first program is available now on IGTV, Apple, and Spotify, while further episodes will debut every other Tuesday from 2 February at 12 P.M. ET.

