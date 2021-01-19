 
 

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant appears to throw shade at her former boyfriend and Solange Knowles' son, who previously described their relationship as 'complicated.'

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Skai Jackson has her own take on life lesson after her rumored broken relationship with Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. The son of singer Solange Knowles, who is better known as Julez Smith, previously hinted that they had a bitter breakup with him accusing her of cheating.

While the former Disney star has not directly responded to his claims, the actress appeared to clap back at her ex with one of her latest Instagram Story posts. Alluding that he lied and framed her as a bad person to cover his own fault, she shared a quote which read, "People have to pretend you're a bad person so they don't feel guilty about the things they did to you."

Skai also seemed to be ready to move on from her failed romance. Taking to her Twitter account, she wrote on Monday, January 18, "You live and you learn. Don't look back just move forward. Love you guys."

  See also...

Previously, Julez responded to questions about his relationship with Skai in a group chat. In leaked screenshots of the conversation, he described his relationship with the former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant as "complicated" while confirming their hookup. "Age doesn't matter," he responded when one of his friends pointed out their age difference.

Julez later claimed that he dumped the "Jessie" alum after she reportedly cheated on him. "She cheated ofc i left," so the user, believed to be the 16-year-old nephew of Beyonce Knowles, wrote. But one individual was skeptical and asked, "Why she talking about 'throw libra men away' if shes the one that cheated?" to which he responded, "Cause I made sure to ruin her life."

When someone warned him about a possible lawsuit, he defiantly replied, "My aunt is beyonce you rlly think im gonna get sued take a next guess f**king idiot."

Around the same time the screenshots from the group chat leaked, a private video that appeared to show Skai and Daniel getting down and dirty made its round on the internet. The former child star soon became a trending topic on social media.

You can share this post!

Chris Cornell's Daughter Launches Season 2 of 'Mind Wide Open' to Support Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Teyana Taylor Fires Back at Someone Accusing Her of Stealing Designs for Pretty Little Thing
Related Posts
Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Requests Dismissal of Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie

Skai Jackson Requests Dismissal of Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie

Rowan University Praises Skai Jackson for Exposing Racist Teens on Twitter

Rowan University Praises Skai Jackson for Exposing Racist Teens on Twitter

Skai Jackson Exposes Engaged Man's DM to Her: 'You're Going to Jail'

Skai Jackson Exposes Engaged Man's DM to Her: 'You're Going to Jail'

Most Read
Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating
Celebrity

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It

Liam Hemsworth Sells Malibu House He Shares With Brothers Luke and Chris

Liam Hemsworth Sells Malibu House He Shares With Brothers Luke and Chris