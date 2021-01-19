Ana de Armas Rocks New Short Hair Amid Rumors of Phone Break-Up With Ben Affleck

WENN/Instar/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Knives Out' actress and her 'Deep Water' co-star boyfriend are said to be 'in different points in their lives' before deciding to put an end to their nearly-a-year romantic relationship.

AceShowbiz - Ana de Armas debuted a dramatic hair change amid rumors of her breaking up with Ben Affleck. The "Knives Out" actress, who was reported to have split from her "Deep Water" co-star boyfriend over the phone, rocked new short hair in a video message for a friend.

During her appearance in a video tribute for her pal Claudia Muma on Sunday, January 17, the 32-year-old beauty could be seen flaunting her chin-length bob 'do and bangs in a nearly-black color. The clip, which was published on YouTube, also saw her sporting a white T-shirt and a gold watch.

Ana's haircut has actually been noticed by fans for several weeks, and led them to speculate about her split. One tweeted on January 2, "Did Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck break up…Ana got that post-break up haircut too." Another penned on January 10, "Convinced that Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas have broken up because she went to stay with family in Cuba and got bangs. It's been a solid 2 weeks without a paparazzi picture together."

Ana and Ben allegedly called it quits after nearly a year of dating. A source told PEOPLE that they ended their romance over the phone. Another source additionally spilled to the outlet, "Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another insider added. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

The pair sparked romance rumors in early March 2020 when they were spotted spending time together in her hometown of Havana, Cuba. In November, they were speculated to have gotten engaged after the actress was seen flashing a ring when reuniting with the ex-husband of Jennifer Garner on the "Deep Water" set in Louisiana for reshoots.